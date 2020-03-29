Treatment of chronic pharyngitis
Pharyngitis – acute or chronic inflammation of the mucous membrane of the pharynx, which is accompanied by pain, itching or discomfort in the throat.
In acute pharyngitis characterized scratchy, dryness, discomfort and pain in the throat when swallowing (especially when empty throat), at least – malaise, rise in temperature.
Chronic pharyngitis is not typical temperature increase and a significant deterioration of the General condition. Feeling patients are characterized as dry, scratchy and the feeling of a lump in the throat that causes the desire to cough or “clear his throat”.
According to the etiological factor of acute pharyngitis can be divided into:
– viral;
– bacterial;
– fungal;
allergic;
– traumatic (the result of falling foreign bodies, or surgical intervention) and caused by exposure to irritants (hot liquids or steam, acids, alkalis, etc.).
Chronic pharyngitis usually klassificeret not by etiological basis, and the character developing in the lining of changes:
– catarrhal (simple);
– atrophic (subatrophic);
– hypertrophic.
The main factors contributing to the development of chronic pharyngitis:
constitutional features of the structure of the mucous membrane of the pharynx and the gastro–intestinal tract;
– prolonged exposure to exogenous factors (dust, hot, dry or smoky air, chemicals);
– difficulty in nasal breathing (breathing through the mouth)
– Smoking and alcohol abuse;
– Allergy;
Treatment of chronic pharyngitis is a comprehensive approach that includes antibacterial therapy for the identified pathogen and determine its sensitivity to antibiotics or prescription of broad-spectrum antibiotic.
Symptomatic therapy is the appointment of local tablets for resorption of mouthwash, sprays: Strepsils, I have Allergy, proposol spray, Miramistin solution for rinsing.
You can gargle with a solution consisting of 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 drops of iodine in a glass of boiled water, 6 times a day.