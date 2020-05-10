Treatment of the COVID-19: of first hopes, but no panacea
All avenues are explored to enable patients to better fight the COVID-19, this disease multiforme who has done over 270 000 deaths in the world.
Share
May 9, 2020 9: 30am
Updated at 15: 07
Share
Treatment of the COVID-19: of first hopes, but no panacea
Amélie Baubeau
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — More than four months after the emergence of the new coronavirus, no treatment has yet proven its effectiveness, but some encouraging data are beginning to emerge, among the hundreds of clinical trials already initiated.
Blocking entry of the virus into the cells, prevent its replication, control of the immune response of the body… All avenues are explored to enable patients to better control this disease multiforme, who has done over 270 000 deaths in the world.
An “epidemic”research
More than 800 clinical trials seek to evaluate dozens of potential treatments, according to the basis of the medical journal The Lancet, more than 300 in China, 125 in the United States, and 45 in France.
A race to the remedy in accelerated study protocols assembled in a matter of days, the authorisations issued in an emergency, and conclusions immediately available online, although prior to validation and publication.
The Pr Florence Ader, who pilot the european trial Discovery, tempers the enthusiasm generated by this “epidemic” research, with much of the trial “failed in the egg”, including very few patients, or the methodologies not sufficiently “robust”. And advised to concentrate efforts on a few “large studies”. Many researchers also call it, does not sacrifice scientific rigour, in order not to “arouse false hopes”.
But at the same time, researchers and labs they all dream to announce the first “the” solution to Covid, and some leaders do not hesitate to promote tracks to the effectiveness not proven.
In the United States and in France, great institutions were created controversy by announcing “positive” results before full publication of their work.
On the other hand, we are still waiting for the results of Discovery, which focuses on four existing treatments. The French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a “significant milestone” in the next week, but the most likely is that there is no “signal of efficacy” is emerging before even several weeks, according to researchers participating in the study, due to the recruitment of patients take longer than anticipated.
The remdesivir: conflicting data
This antiviral experimental was developed by the us laboratory Gilead to counter Ebola, a purpose for which it has proven to be ineffective. But it was blocked in the laboratory replication of other viruses.
It exploits a weakness of RNA viruses, including coronaviruses: during replication, they may incorporate by mistake of the parties of this molecule to their genetic heritage, which makes them non-functional.
But data on its effectiveness against the Covid-19 remain contradictory and piecemeal.
In the United States, which bank a lot on this medication, the FDA has authorized emergency on the 1st of may, its use outside the clinical trial in the hospitals, on the basis of a large trial in public which concluded that écourtait of four days (median duration) for the recovery of critically ill patients, from 15 to 11 days.
An outcome described as “modest” by many researchers, even if others see it as a way to reduce the saturation of the hospitals. And the full results of the study have not been disclosed, leading to criticism in the scientific community.
In addition, the study does not say if the remdesivir reduced mortality, because the difference obtained (8% of treated patients, compared to 11.6% in the control group) is below the threshold of statistical reliability.
“If there was a 15% or even 10% decrease in mortality, we would not even the question. Here, there really is a debate” on the interest to expand the use of this molecule, said to AFP Yazdan Yazdanpanah, infectious diseases physician at the head of the research consortium REACTing.
As another test of smaller size in China, published in The Lancet, concluded that there was a lack of clinical benefit.
Some people also believe that this medicine would be more likely to act on the early phase of the disease, before the virus did too much damage.
Tocilizumab: a new hope for serious forms
For the second phase of the severe forms of Covid-19, less marked by the action of the virus by an inflammatory response uncontrolled in the body, known as the “storm cytokinique”, another family of drugs are tested for: immuno-modulators, including tocilizumab, the sarilumab, or anakinra.
These are monoclonal antibodies generated from mice in which the immune system has been “humanized”. Exposed to live virus or attenuated, they produce human antibodies, then multiplied in the laboratory.
At the end of April, the hospital group paris (AP-HP) has announced that tocilizumab reduces “significantly” the risk of dying or going resuscitation in patients of the Covid-19 in a serious condition, but without quantitative details or publication of the study.
A premature release, according to the experts of the monitoring committee of the study, who have resigned en bloc.
Other clinical trials are underway. A Dutch study published Monday in Nature has also shown that monoclonal antibodies specifically targeting a protein to the surface of Sars-CoV-2 were able to neutralize in vitro.
But even in the case of effectiveness, the high cost of these biomedicines and their intravenous administration are obstacles to their widespread use.
Hydroxychloroquine: touted, but not proven
The antimalarial drug chloroquine and its derivative hydroxychloroquine, used in the treatment of lupus, have a in vitro action of many viruses, including the Sars-CoV-2: they create a hostile environment for the virus by increasing the pH of the cell it tries to infect.
But they have never shown efficacy in real-life conditions, or have even aggravated the condition of patients in certain diseases.
Some researchers and leaders brag about this molecule, sometimes combined with an antibiotic, as a possible solution to the pandemic of Covid-19, but the published studies so far do not allow to conclude.
The IHU Méditerranée Infection of the Pr Didier Raoult in Marseille, has published on Tuesday a study finding a rate of low mortality, with eight deaths on a thousand patients (compared to only five in a summary of the study at the beginning of April). But this level is comparable to that observed in the case of a natural evolution of the disease.
A study carried out in hospitals in new york and published Thursday in the american journal NEJM shows that hydroxychloroquine has neither improved nor deteriorated significantly the condition of patients in serious condition. Other studies are underway in several countries.
And specialists in pharmacology believe that in order for it to act, it would be necessary to administer extremely high doses that would be toxic or even fatal.
Health authorities have also warned of serious side-effects on the heart, which may be more frequent in patients with the coronavirus.
False tracks?
The association of two anti-HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir, has not yet acted on its promises.
A study of chinese published in the NEJM on march 19, concluded that this treatment did reduce neither mortality nor the duration of recovery. Some data suggested, however, an efficiency in the case of early administration.
A small study conducted in Hong Kong, published Saturday in The Lancet, which concludes that improved efficiency in combination with two other antiviral agents (ribavirin and interferon beta), bringing back 12 days (dual therapy) in 7 (in triple therapy) the time of presence of the virus in patients with a moderate form of the Covid-19.
Other trials of larger size are in progress.
Also evaluated at the beginning of the epidemic, the treatment of inflammation by corticosteroids is a risk of favouring other infections, and to delay the elimination of the virus.
The blood plasma of the cured
It is to be transfused to patients of blood plasma of people who have been cured, for eliminate faster the virus and reduce its damage.
Trials were launched in April and this treatment has been allowed at the hospital, particularly in France, the United States, in China or in Austria, which on Thursday announced results on three patients.
But the Academy of medicine French has pointed to the limits: the number and efficacy of antibodies are “very variable from one donor to the other,” and there is a risk of side effects or transmission of other infectious agents.
It is more focused on the “immunoglobulins hyperimmune”, produced from the plasma of patients with lots of antibodies. They could be used “not only in treatment of serious forms”, but also “prevention in the family” of patients and “at the beginning of the infection in the frail”.
New tracks to be cleared
Dozens of other tracks less well publicized are explored, particularly through programs of “repositioning” (review of molecules already existing). Such as chlorpromazine, an antipsychotic agent, which will be the subject of a first clinical trial in France.
This strategy saves time: it is either for already-marketed drugs, or molecules still in development, but whose non-toxicity to humans is already established.
Reverse of the medal: this is probably not in this category, a molecule miracle,” says Florence Ader. These drugs being “not designed initially to target the virus”, their potential effectiveness will not be complete, but partial”.
For “molecules of the second generation”, created specifically to address the Sars-CoV-2, it’ll have to be patient, she says: researchers are still working to “disrupt” the genome and the structure of the virus, in order to analyze “compound by compound” and identify “relevant targets” for future treatments.