Eduardo Feinmann

The infectologist Gabriela Piovano again strongly criticized Eduardo Feinmann in dialogue with Radio 10. The doctor described the driver as irresponsible for having militated against quarantine.

” There is a reality: when he was locked in a room and they told him that he had to lie face down because if he did not recover with that they were going to have to put a respirator on him, the guy felt bad. So I was not terrifying, I gave the warning … You are not up to speaking in front of millions of people, or you are working for the confusion “, launched Piovano in the program” Summary secret “.

And he added withering: “Let's see, if I say that Mr. Feinmann, who told me infect terrorist, pooped in his underwear, minimally, if he had honor, I would say he was wrong,” said Piovano. Like me, when all this began, I said that it was not necessary to close the entire country but when I saw, what the government saw, that an underfunded doctor comes, makes a killing and infects an entire province; and then some asshole came to do a wedding and he came with a fever; then another idiot takes the son with a fever on vacation … well then, obviously you have to shut down the whole country . “

Then, in a frank adherence to the extended quarantine established by the Government, he launched: ” I would not be wrong if we had a population with a responsible and intelligent collective mentality, because if you came by plane, what you had to do when you arrived was not fool around and stay at home. The problem would have ended in the first 2 weeks. So, when I see the government's motives, I adhere to the measure. There was no choice but to close everything . “