Trial: “All the world has failed to Ms. Normandeau”
Photo: Jacques Boissinot Archives The canadian Press
Nathalie Normandeau, now calls for the end of the proceedings, under the judgment in Jordan of the supreme Court of Canada.
The lawyer Nathalie Normandeau has made his client a separate case, on Wednesday morning, highlighting the desire of the ex-vice-prime minister to stand trial as quickly as possible, even if we will not support some of the preferred means by his co-defendants.
“This is not because we present a proof together that it is linked” by the efforts of other co-accused, said Maxime Roy on the court. He then stated that he did not, however, “to [be] positioned on the legitimacy of [the] steps” undertaken by his colleagues of the defence — that have multiplied the queries in this case.
Nathalie Normandeau has chosen not to support all the requests of his co-defendants. Citing concerns of the time, she went up to ask for a separate trial in April 2018, which the Crown opposed.
It now calls for the end of the proceedings, under the judgment in Jordan of the supreme Court of Canada.
In front of the judge André Perreault of the Quebec Court, Ms. Roy has made the list of occasions during which he expressed his fears about the delays that were piling up in this case. It attempt to assert its desire to see the suspended proceedings, because of these same time.
“It is not she who decided to be a trial in itself ; it is not she who has decided to blame with the co-accused ; it is not she who has decided to assign [the journalist] Marie-Maude Denis [to testify] ; it is not she who decided to oppose to the assignment of Marie-Maude Denis, it is not she who decided to bring the case to the supreme Court, it is not she who is opposed to this, it cannot have a separate trial “, he enumerated.
And then here it is : despite all the celerity of which Ms. Normandeau has demonstrated, the delays caused by the Crown since his arrest in 2016, will order a stay of proceedings, has added the lawyer. To the extent that there is “not a time” where the public prosecutor has addressed to the times, he launched.
“All the world, to different degrees, failed to Ms. Normandeau, who only wanted to have a trial within a reasonable period of time “, said Me Roy. “The judgment of the procedures shall be pronounced “, he then insisted.
Second attempt to stop Jordan
For a second consecutive day, lawyers for the ex-liberal ministers Nathalie Normandeau, Marc-Yvan Côté and their four co-defendants are trying to convince the judge André Perreault to put an end to the legal proceedings aimed, due to delays deemed unreasonable. This is their second attempt to obtain a ‘ judgment in Jordan “.
Since the beginning of the proceedings, the defence has filed a number of requests. Among other things, two requests of type Jordan were presented and a motion on the subject of leaks the media has been filed. To support his theory that the State has orchestrated a network of casting information intended to interfere with the trial of the accused, the defence has asked to know the sources of two journalists, Marie-Maude Denis. This request has gone to the supreme Court.
According to a table presented by the defense on Tuesday, almost all of the deadlines related to these queries is due to the continuation. Of the 1736 days of delay calculated by the lawyers of the accused, 1687, are charged to the prosecution, in his opinion. What happen to a delay of 57 months.
The trial of Nathalie Normandeau, Marc-Yvan Côté and their co-accused was originally scheduled to open on April 9, 2018.