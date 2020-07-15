Trial Depp: the ex-assistant of Amber Heard is accused of having “stolen” his story
The former assistant of Amber Heard (photo) said on Wednesday that the american actress had “stolen” her story of a sexual assault victim.
Share
July 15, 2020 14h46
Updated at 15: 00
Share
Trial Depp: the ex-assistant of Amber Heard is accused of having “stolen” his story
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — The former assistant of Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, who accused him of violence, said Wednesday that the american actress had “stolen” her own story of sexual assault victim at the trial in defamation of the tabloid The Sun in London.
Called to testify by videoconference from Los Angeles, in the lawsuit filed in London by the star of pirates of the Caribbean to the british newspaper, which had been presented as an abusive husband in April 2018, Kate James has étrillé the actress of 34 years, for whom she worked from 2012 to 2015.
Questioned by the lawyer of the publisher of the Sun, NGN, which put into question the veracity of her testimony, she curtly retorted: “I am a survivor of sexual assault. This is why I’m here.”
Replying to the lawyer of Johnny Depp, Kate James was accused of Heard of him having “stolen” his story. It has confirmed its written statements in which it was said to have discovered that Amber Heard had used the confidences that she had done to him to make “his own history to his advantage”.
Amber Heard, “probably the person least known to Hollywood,” for which she has worked, also had a tendency to drink and sent her messages to be incoherent or insulting in the middle of the night.
Ben King, who has been manager of the affairs of the house of the couple, especially in Australia in 2015, has claimed that Amber Heard was at the origin of disputes.
He had had to supervise the restoration of the house where the couple was staying during the filming of one of the pirates of the Caribbean and had had to retrieve the tip of a finger lost by Johnny Depp. According to the actor, he was cut off by Amber Heard with a bottle of vodka shattered on a piece of marble. According to the actress, the actor was injured with a phone.
The american actress, is to testify Friday. The journal invokes the 14 charges of violence filed against her ex-husband between 2013 and 2016. The couple divorced after less than two years of a marriage stormy, early 2017.
On Thursday, the court must hear Vanessa Paradis by videoconference. In a written testimony paid to the procedure, the French singer and actress, in a relationship with Johnny Depp for 14 years, described him as “a man and a father kind, attentive, generous and non-violent”.
Must also testify in favor of Johnny Depp at the trial his ex-girlfriend, the american actress Winona Ryder.