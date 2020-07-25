Trial Side-Normandeau: the defense has caused delays, said the Crown
The trial of Marc-Yvan Côté, Nathalie Normandeau, and their co-accused would be finished since the spring of 2018, estimates the Crown, if the accused except the former deputy prime minister — had not challenged the decision of the judge, who refused to assign reporters to testify.
A little reminder. The lawyer of Marc-Yvan Côté has filed a request for stay of proceedings-type Babos for conduct allegedly unbecoming of the State, namely the leaks orchestrated by the UPAC. Me Jacques Larochelle requested that is assigned to the journalist of Radio-Canada’s Marie-Maude Denis. The judge André Perreault of the Quebec Court refused in February 2018. It is from there that a series of interlocutory appeals will follow, until the decision of the supreme Court in September 2019, which maintained the refusal to assign the journalist, and referred the case to the lower court.
On the fourth day of debate on the motion in virtue of the judgment in Jordan, the representative of the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP), Geneviève Gravel, was before the court on Friday that the leaks are an event “unfortunate, that have had a significant impact on the time”.
But the leaks are not the cause of the delays, ” says the prosecutor. Because the leakage did not prevent the trial to proceed in a reasonable period of time, adds Me Gravel. Recall that the trial of the six co-accused had been fixed at April 9, 2018, two years after the wave of arrests. “This has resulted in delays, these are interlocutory appeals of the defence to testify to the journalist,” insisted the representative of the Crown.
The lawyers of the accused have often criticized the prosecution for not having re-sealed the leak at the source and have not done much to prevent them.
“We are being asked the impossible, has commented to Me Gravel. The leaks to the origin of the stories took place in 2012 and 2015, before the arrests. These leaks are préinculpatoires and there are no reasonable measures that we could take to prevent it.”
The months of debate to address the issue of leaks police, therefore, cannot be imputed to the public prosecutor in the calculation of time, maintains the DPCP.
The DPCP has asked the judge in a closed-door, partly to make the point about the survey and the Oath that is trying to find the origin of leaks of evidence to the UPAC. The work of the Office of the independent investigations has been in progress since October 2018, and several parts of the investigation have been disclosed to the defence, under seal.
The debate on the time limits should be continued at a later date. Judge Andre Perreault will then make a decision on stopping procedures of deliberation.
Nathalie Normandeau evaluates to 57 months in the anticipated timeframes in its folder, which is triple the ceiling as enacted in stopping Jordan.