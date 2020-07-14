Tribute to Norah and Romy: “You’re my whole life,” says their mother [VIDEO]

The voice broken by emotion, the mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier, Amélie Lemieux, has paid tribute to his daughters, Monday, at the end of the afternoon, at the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Lévis.

“You are all my life. My reason to exist. Be my star in the night will guide my steps through this pain immeasurable”.

For the first time since the discovery of the bodies without life of two girls, on Saturday, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, Ms. Lemieux has expressed publicly.

It was surrounded by a quarantine of loved ones come to support them in the grief under a pergola to the Parc des Chutes-de-la Chaudière become a memorial in memory of the two girls.

Amélie Lemieux has not mentioned the name of Martin Carpentier, the father of two children, who is suspected of having abducted his children about an hour before a nebula swerving on highway 20, Saint-Apollinaire, last Wednesday.

All the words of Ms. Lemieux had turned to his daughters. “My two beautiful princesses of love, I have both desired and expected. From the first breath, I loved you unconditionally”, she said in a courageous speech in front of microphones and cameras.

In arriving at the pergola, the mother has burst into tears. “My babies!” she dropped, while she gathered them in front of all the stuffed animals and messages of sympathy left at this place.

At one point, Amélie Lemieux grabbed a frame with the photo of his girls and shook in his arms. She has taken the same action with a scarf scout. His eldest daughter, Norah, was part of the 128th scout Group Charny.

Ms. Lemieux also took the opportunity to thank all the emergency units who participated in the research in Saint-Apollinaire and the citizens who supported him.

On Thursday, Ms. Lemieux had sent a message on Facebook in which she wrote : “It is necessary to find my girls and their papa Romy 6 years, Norah 11 years , Martin, 43 years old”. Saturday, the worst case scenario was confirmed. The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier were found lifeless in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

On Monday, the manhunt was still underway to find Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire, where to focus the research of the Sûreté du Québec.

More than a dozen speakers in the two day camp of Lévis

More than a dozen of psychosocial workers occurred Monday morning in day camp to Lévis, where children may be affected by the death of the sisters Carpentier, found lifeless Saturday in the woods of Saint-Apollinaire.

At least eleven stakeholders of the youth programme of the Centre for integrated health and social services Chaudière-Appalaches are involved in two-day camps lévisiens, which have approximately 200 children. These two camps have been targeted because of the kids could have links with Norah and Romy Carpentier.

The mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier, Amélie Lemieux, was surrounded by a quarantine of loved ones come to support them in the grief under a pergola to the Parc des Chutes-de-la Chaudière become a memorial in memory of the two girls.

Individual meetings have been made. Stakeholders have also supported the facilitators of the day camps. “We’ve taken the care to prepare them to potential situations they might encounter today in their groups, and track them on the possible reactions of the children according to the age group,” says Sophie Bélanger, coordinator of clinico-administrative management youth.

The psychosocial workers are also present in the crisis cell on the side of St-Apollinaire, “where the community is also closely affected by the events,” noted Ms. Bélanger.

