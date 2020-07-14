The voice broken by emotion, the mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier, Amélie Lemieux, has paid tribute to his daughters, Monday, at the end of the afternoon, at the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Lévis.
Share
13 July 2020 17h46
Updated at 21: 19
Share
Tribute to Norah and Romy: “You’re my whole life,” says their mother [VIDEO]
Marc Allard
The Sun
“You are all my life. My reason to exist. Be my star in the night will guide my steps through this pain immeasurable”.
The voice broken by emotion, the mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier, Amélie Lemieux, has paid tribute to his daughters, Monday, at the end of the afternoon, at the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Lévis.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
For the first time since the discovery of the bodies without life of two girls, on Saturday, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, Ms. Lemieux has expressed publicly.
It was surrounded by a quarantine of loved ones come to support them in the grief under a pergola to the Parc des Chutes-de-la Chaudière become a memorial in memory of the two girls.
Amélie Lemieux has not mentioned the name of Martin Carpentier, the father of two children, who is suspected of having abducted his children about an hour before a nebula swerving on highway 20, Saint-Apollinaire, last Wednesday.
All the words of Ms. Lemieux had turned to his daughters. “My two beautiful princesses of love, I have both desired and expected. From the first breath, I loved you unconditionally”, she said in a courageous speech in front of microphones and cameras.