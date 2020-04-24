Trudeau and Scheer defend themselves and have defied the rules related to the sars coronavirus [VIDEO]
The leader of the official opposition Andrew Scheer in a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday
April 14, 2020
Updated on April 15, 2020 to 0h57
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – As the prime minister as the leader of the official opposition in Ottawa have had to explain why the strict rules required all Canadians in the time of a pandemic did not apply to them when the leave pascal.
Justin Trudeau has spent Easter in family with the secondary residence of the prime minister at Harrington Lake in Gatineau park, while the authorities seek to avoid moving from one province to another for travel not essential.
Questioned about this on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau argued that this was not a surprise that he has decided to go there.
“My family lived there for three weeks. This is where my wife and children are. And as I announced last week, I went to spend Easter with them,” he said.
“We continue to follow all the instructions of the authorities,” he added, without specifying which.
Andrew Scheer, himself, was accompanied by his wife Jill and their five children when they have made the trip from Regina to Ottawa last week. Mr. Scheer has served in the House of commons on Saturday to adopt the wage subsidy to enterprises.
However, this aircraft did not adhere to the rules of social distancing. The parliamentary chief of the green Party, Elizabeth May, and liberal minister Carla Qualtrough were also on board the aircraft of nine seats.
Ms. May told The canadian Press that she had accepted Mr. Scheer travel with his family, despite the limited space in the aircraft that prevented the recommended distance of two meters between individuals.
She said she felt safe during the vol
The family Scheer was not wearing a mask, but she had brought some disinfectant wipes and abstained from speaking “so wet” to the other passengers on the plane, has been argued by Mr. Scheer on Tuesday.
“The idea that we were one over the other is just ridiculous,” said the chief curator.
He also said that his family had had a “choice” to make between continuing to live in Saskatchewan or returning to live in the official residence of the leader of the opposition in Ottawa for the remainder of the parliamentary session.
His family would have been able to take commercial flights, but they would have had to go through three different airports to get to Ottawa, according to Mr. Scheer.
Ms. May said that she was not comfortable with the idea that Jill Scheer travel alone with five children in all of these airports so that they cannot touch anything.
“I can’t be the person who says no,” she said.
The actions of the political leaders have sparked heated debates on social networks, among others, leading to exchanges of insults.
The conservative senator Don Plett has accused Mr. Trudeau on Twitter to believe that the public health rules do not apply to him and accused him of showing hypocrisy.
The former liberal mp Colin Fraser replied to the senator on the same social network as the latter behaved like a perfect idiot (“complete dickhead”).
“Andrew Scheer went to Ottawa for the job, the PM went to the cottage for the weekend. One is a travel essential, the other for pleasure”, replied Mr. Plett.
In Quebec city, we stayed more careful. The prime minister François Legault and Dr. Horacio Arruda have both refused to condemn the actions of Mr. Trudeau.
“I have no comment,” replied Mr. Legault.
“But, me, I’ll tell you: people who do not follow the instructions, there a. there may be others also,” added Dr. Arruda, who hopes that all those who defy the rules will adhere to the isolation required if they feel sick.
“This is a situation to assess on a case-by-case basis. Me, I can’t comment on the detail. But the best answer is that of the prime minister (Legault), that is to say: no comment,” he concluded.
You’re also not alone in being a complete dickhead https://t.co/hHREZxbSDW
— Colin Fraser (@Colin_JM_Fraser) April 14, 2020
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, accompanied by their children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, in Montreal, last October
The canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick
Le Soleil