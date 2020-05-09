Trudeau announces that the wage Subsidy emergency will be extended after June [VIDEO]
Justin Trudeau
8 may 2020 12h02
Updated at 14h19
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will extend the wage Subsidy emergency after the month of June.
The federal government will provide a timeline to be more accurate for the next week, but Mr. Trudeau said to the employers that the grant will be in place “for a good time yet.”
“And so, they should start to re-employ their workers to be able to create this link between workers and jobs as well-able to quickly restart the economy,” he said Friday, during his press briefing daily.
Since the launch of the portal last week, some 120 000 employers have already filed applications for grant, explained the president of the treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos.
Approximately 97 000 of them have had their applications approved. Thus, they are 1.7 million workers who will see their wages subsidized by Ottawa, said Mr. Duclos.
The wage subsidy, which provides 75 % of the employees ‘ salary up to a maximum of $ 847 per week, was due to expire on 6 June 2020.
Mr. Duclos said that he “still too early in the process” to determine the cost of this aid measure.
This announcement comes after Statistics Canada had revealed that the unemployment rate rose to 13.0 % in the country in April. This is the second unemployment rate, the highest ever recorded.
Consultations for the industry
The federal government is also setting up a Council on industrial strategy in order to better understand the consequences of the pandemic on the various sectors of the economy.
This council will be headed by the minister of the Industry, Navdeep Bains, and is chaired by a business woman in quebec Monique f. Leroux.
In the next 90 days, council members will be busy to target the sectors most affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19. They will then provide recommendations to the federal ministers concerned.
But the prime minister warns that even when a specific support will come for a specific sector, his government will focus on the well-being of the workers – not the “well-being corporate”.
Support for culture and sports
The minister of canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault, has offered more details on its fund of $ 500 million announced three weeks ago that is dedicated to the sectors of arts, culture and sports.
“Some of the measures that we have put in place do not necessarily work, or not as much in these areas as they do in other sectors,” said Mr. Guilbeault.
The funds will be disbursed through the Canada Council for the arts, the Canada media Fund, FACTOR, Musicaction and Telefilm Canada, among others. This money will fill “some shortcomings” of the existing programs, said Mr. Guilbeault.
The minister gave the example of a $ 72 million dedicated to sports agencies, which will help athletes who are already qualified for the olympic Games to continue their training until 2021 – the date of the new JO.
The agencies will not, however, seek multiple funding sources to cover the same expenses, it is noted in a briefing document from Heritage Canada.
Number of cases
There were more than 1.03 million tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
The tests have allowed to identify 66 312 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 4567 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 36 150 case in Quebec, of which 2725 deaths; 19 598 cases in Ontario, of which 1540 death; 6017 case in Alberta, including 114 deaths; 2288 case in British Columbia, including 126 deaths; 1008 case in Nova Scotia, including 46 deaths; 531 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 283 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
