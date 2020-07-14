Trudeau invites Trump to make a cross on the rates on the aluminum
Peter Power, The canadian Press
Justin Trudeau has asked Donald Trump on Monday to think twice before imposing new tariffs on aluminum canadian.
The prime minister has indicated in press conference that, during a telephone conversation with the u.s. president, he had argued that the use of aluminium smelters in canada, impacted by the pandemic, would return soon to the production of aluminium specialized, value-added, for the automotive sector, american.
The spectrum of new tariffs appeared last month when the canadian producers have been unable to stop the production, even if their regular customers were paralyzed by the pandemic. Aluminium smelters in the canadian — primarily in Quebec — were then forced to produce a form of aluminum more generic and ship warehouses in the United States.
This sudden surge of exports has alarmed some smelters in the u.s., which have urged the us Trade representative to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada.
“I stressed to the president how important it is to ensure a recovery strong in our economies, said Mr. Trudeau on Monday morning. The fact that these disturbances because of the COVID-19 have created issues in our aluminium industry in north america, but that it is in the process of realigning with the re-manufacturing across our continent, and that I hoped that we would be able not to have tariffs that were coming slow down an economic recovery that is very important for both of us. “
Canada is made discrete at time of entry into force, on 1 July, of the” NAFTA 2.0 “, the Agreement United States–Canada–Mexico (ACEUM). Mr. Trump was welcomed to the occasion at the White House with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but Mr. Trudeau chose to stay in Ottawa, relying in particular on the dispute over the aluminum and the pandemic of COVID-19.
The us Trade representative Robert Lighthizer, would have given Canada until the 1st of July to impose export restrictions — on the same day of the entry into force of the ACEUM. This date has now passed and it is unclear what Mr. Lighthizer’s plans for the future.
The reopening of the borders
Mr. Trudeau has argued Monday that Mr. Trump and he had égalementdiscuté of the canada-u.s. border,where non-essential travel has been limited since march with the aim of limiting the spread of the coronavirus, without limiting the commerce or the free flow of essential workers. The bilateral agreement, which is renewed every 30 days since then, is due to expire in eight days — on the 21st of July. But since the last extension in June, the health crisis in the United States has exploded.
Mr. Trudeau refused on Monday to clarify whether Canada could consider extending the period of 30 days. “I think that to make predictions in the long term, this is probably not the best idea, but we’re going to do whatever we need to do in the short and medium term in order to ensure the safety and security of Canadians,” he said.