Trudeau opened a UN conference with a call for global cooperation
The prime minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Wednesday
28 may 2020 14: 14
Updated at 23: 23
Joan Bryden
The Canadian Press
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau has launched a call for global cooperation at a major united Nations meeting on Thursday, aimed at mitigating the social and economic effects of the devastating pandemic of COVID-19.
The conference took place at a time when Canada is fighting for one of the two non-permanent seats of the security Council of the united nations, which will be awarded next month. Norway and Ireland are also in the race. Canada offers a platform to try to help rebuild the world post-pandemic.
Mr. Trudeau is co-organizing the virtual conference of four hours with the Secretary-general of the united nations, Antonio Guterres, and the jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness, and he opened the video conference of several hours, stating its support to international institutions that should lead the recovery.
“And for that the world economy will recover and that our national economies are rebounding, we need a global and coordinated,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“Our citizens must have confidence in the international institutions that won’t leave anyone aside and which are capable of overcoming the global challenges.”
Trump isolated
More than 50 heads of State and government participating, including the German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron, the british prime minister, Boris Johnson, as well as representatives of the world Bank, the international monetary Fund and the private sector.
The us president, Donald Trump has not participated. Mr. Trump has hinted that the leaders are smart put the interests of their own country before any thing.
One after the other, Mrs Merkel, MR Macron and Johnson, the president of the european Commission, as well as the prime ministers of Norway and Ireland, among others, have criticized the approach of Mr. Trump without mentioning his name. They have defended the world health Organization, to which Mr. Trump has withdrawn from the financing, and the Paris agreement on climate change, which Mr. Trump has withdrawn the United States.
Ms. Merkel reminded the participants of the meeting that Germany had insisted on the climate change during its last presidency of the G7. The United States will be the host of the G7 summit this year.
The president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, noted that the pandemic could push some countries to focus on their own needs.
“It is a bad idea. We need to work together and for each other.”
Mr Macron, who has never hesitated to criticize Donald Trump, said that “collective action” of the multilateral system was crucial.
“No country can find a solution to this crisis. It may not be a solution in isolation. We need to address collectively issues such as health, environment, and justice”, stressed the French president.
“The price is paid by all; the solution must be found by all.”
Mr. Johnson, sometimes considered a spirit similar policy to that of Mr. Trump, said that all countries tried to protect their people, as they should do. But he added: “However, no one country holds the keys to the victory against our invisible enemy. If we want to defeat the COVID-19, to reach a global recovery and prevent a future pandemic, we need to work together across borders.”
Ireland and Norway, the rival of Canada for the two temporary seats on the security Council, echoed this sentiment.
“This is not the time to seek confrontation and to turn us towards ourselves,” said the first Norwegian minister Erna Solberg.
“Let’s use this moment to ensure cooperation more comprehensive in order to rebuild a world that is more healthy, more green, more fair, egalitarian and sustainable.”
Security Council Vote
The vote imminent, the security Council has also been felt. Mr. Trudeau has courted the support of various major voting blocks in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, given that the european countries should come together around Norway and Ireland.
The first minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, the current president of the Caribbean Community (caricom) composed of 20 countries, thanked Mr. Trudeau for his remarks, but has established a clear marker for him and the others.
“I hope that this high-level session will not be simply the presentation of speech glorious, but it will trigger as an action that is really necessary.”
Unless the countries do not unite together now to coordinate a recovery plan, the united nations estimates that the pandemic could reduce the world economy of nearly 8,500 billion $ over the next two years, placing 34.3 million people into extreme poverty this year and potentially $ 130 million more over the next decade.
“This is our chance to start a conversation on how we can get out of this crisis truly global in a world that is stronger and more consistent – a world that creates growth for all, addressing inequalities and taking care of the most vulnerable,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“Canada is prepared to do its part, as we help to unite the world in the fight against the COVID-19.”
In a press release on the event, the united nations said that all countries are facing economic stress due to the pandemic, in particular developing countries who were already in a “state of distress” before the crisis, and who can not afford to cushion the blow for their citizens or deliver stimulus measures.
The conference must address the “six fields of action-emergency” to mobilize the funding needed for a global recovery.
These six fields of action are:
– Increase the liquidity in the global economy;
– Countering the vulnerabilities associated with the indebtedness;
– Involve private sector creditors in the recovery plans.
– Stop the illegal movements of capital;
– Increase external sources of funding to promote inclusive growth and job creation;
– Develop strategies to ensure that countries emerge stronger from the crisis, to attain the objectives of sustainable development, combat climate change and restore the balance between the economy and nature.
The conference aims to create a discussion group in each of the six fields of action, in order to provide concrete proposals by mid-July.
“There is no time to lose, says the press release of the united nations. Solutions must be found without delay, and take measures that will bring real results.”