Trudeau promises a targeted assistance for the airline industry, but not now [VIDEO]
The canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau
May 4, 2020 11h21
Updated at 23: 00
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
The federal government is considering a targeted assistance to certain sectors, such as industries of tourism, oil, or air, but not anytime soon.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, a few hours after the announcement by Air Canada to a net loss of $ 1.05 billion for the first three months of the year.
“We had an airline industry extremely strong and competitive before this pandemic, and we will have one after this pandemic,” said a confident prime minister.
“We are going to help in a more specific way the various industries that are severely affected by this pandemic, such as the airline industry, but for the moment, the wage subsidy and the PCU (delivery canadian emergency) are doing a lot of work to help the Canadians,” he added.
The prime minister is not prepared to address the transitional measures that will come after the PCU and the wage subsidy.
Appeal for donations from the european Union
The leaders of the world were involved Monday morning in an appeal for donations launched by the european Union to combat the COVID-19. The goal: raise 7.5 billion euros. Already, 4.6 billion euros have been promised.
Prime minister Trudeau delivered a short speech, in him, during the virtual meeting. He has merely to recall the effort already provided by the government, is $850 million.
“Canada is doing its part”, he said, noting that the canadian contribution to finance the research conducted in Canada and elsewhere in the world.
“Canada (is) so proud to participate at the level of $ 850 million, with investments mainly in us, but also a little international, to demonstrate that we are part of this approach to find a comprehensive solution”, he added when he appeared for his press conference, in front of his residence, in the late morning.
Number of cases
There were over 919 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. A little more than 6.5 % of them have detected the disease.
The tests helped identify 60 772 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 3854 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 32 623 cases in Quebec, including 2280 deaths; 17 923 cases in Ontario, including 1300 deaths; 5836 cases in Alberta, including 104 deaths; 2224 case in British Columbia, including 117 deaths; 985 case in Nova Scotia, including 38 deaths; 467 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 281 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths; 259 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick, all cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 25 were cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
