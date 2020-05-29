Trudeau remains vague on the solutions to help NURSING homes
Photo: Adrian Wyld, The canadian Press
Despite the outrage growing in the country and the appeal of its own mps to impose national standards for correct care reserved for seniors in NURSING homes in the country, Justin Trudeau says that he will respect the provinces ‘ fields of jurisdiction and will not impose a single solution dictated by the federal government. The prime minister promises to work with the provinces to improve the situation in the medium term. But in the short term, it was not able to explain why the army may not stay in Quebec until September.
Invited on two occasions to clarify why the canadian soldiers will soon have to slow down their operations in the CHSLD quebec, Mr. Trudeau did not offer an explanation. His minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, had said on Wednesday that an extension of the current mission until mid-September as the demand for François Legault was unbearable. “These are discussions of an operational nature which are continuing between the government of quebec, the canadian government and the canadian armed Forces “, he just said Mr. Trudeau on Friday.
The reports of the army on the state of the situation in NURSING homes quebec and ontario have revealed a certain chaos, to different degrees in the two provinces. Five liberal members of parliament from the Toronto area have written a letter to Mr. Trudeau and his minister of Health Patty Hajdu urging the government to work with the provinces to establish standards of care for the national residences for seniors.
The prime minister has not wanted to suggest any solutions agreed to by Ottawa and the provinces. He affirmed that the federal government would respond to this to help the provinces, either with the army to help “take back control” in the short term or through the use of resources or investments in the medium or long term. “There are a whole range of needs, a whole range of situations across the country. A unique solution the federal government is not the best way to resolve the situation “, he argued.
Mr. Trudeau met with his provincial counterparts on Thursday evening to discuss the crisis. The prime ministers discussed the desire of Ottawa to see all the workers of the country have the right to ten days of sick leave per year, which is a matter of the jurisdiction of the provinces. Mr. Trudeau has acknowledged that there are a “variety of perspectives” among its counterparts. The first quebec minister François Legault is worried about the cost of such a change to the labour Code. Mr. Trudeau reiterated that Ottawa would pay the ” big part “.
The federal prime minister has also spoken to his counterparts the possibility to adjust the agreement between Canada and the United States on the closure of the border to allow the reunification of families close together. Ottawa plans to allow entry to the country for spouses, children or parents of canadian citizens or permanent residents who can not come to Canada at the present time. “We have seen several stories in the news over the last weeks situations, enough touching of divided families. So we are trying to see how we can make a small change in situations of reunification of families divided for very close members “, explained Mr. Trudeau. Some provincial premiers were open to the idea, while others have voiced concerns, he reported. Discussions with the provinces are ongoing.
No major cruises
The federal government has also extended the prohibition of cruise ships to the country. Ottawa had banned, in mid-march to the large cruise ships to dock in Canada until the 31 July. This ban will be extended now until 31 October for any vessel of cruise which offers accommodation to more than 100 people on board – includes passengers and crew members.
The fate of the cruise ships that carry less than 100 people, and those that offer trips of a single day – such as whale-watching cruises in Quebec — will depend on the verdict of the provincial and regional authorities.
“The spread of the COVID-19 was variable from one region to the other in the country. Today’s announcement takes into account the fact that the situation is unique in every province and territory, ” explained the minister of Transport, Marc Garneau.
The minister acknowledged that there would be ” a significant impact on the tourism industry “, but he wasn’t able to say Friday if the latter will be entitled to a program of aid to compensate.
$ 650 million for the aboriginal
Mr. Trudeau has also announced a major new funding to help First nations, Inuit and Métis to fight the COVID-19 in their communities. “While we have made progress, some communities are still not sufficiently equipped to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 “, argued the prime minister. “This is money that will allow you to increase the number of nurses in First Nations communities, and purchase specialized equipment. “
A sum of 285,1 million is provided to improve the health care in aboriginal communities, while 270 million will be used to improve the income assistance Program on reserve (of which $ 139 million in direct aid because of the COVID).
The rest of the money will build and operate for 10 shelters for women and girls aboriginal victims of violence in the reserves, and two other shelters in the territories, the cost was $ 85.6 million over five years and 10.2 million by the following.
That’s a total of $ 650 million is in addition to nearly $ 700 million already granted since the start of the pandemic. The federal government had announced a $ 380 million $ to help the communities, 306 million to support aboriginal business, and $ 10 million to build emergency shelters.
The minister of aboriginal Services, Marc Miller, was delighted to see that the number of cases continues to decline in the communities of the country. Mr. Miller reported that 176 people out of the 214 who were suffering from the COVID-19 in the indigenous reserves have recovered, just like 16 people who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 in Nunavik and who are now healed.