Trudeau responds to the threats from Trump to use the army to suppress the protests
Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Tuesday
June 2, 2020 13h04
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Some of the silences are heavy with meaning. And it is by a very long silence as Justin Trudeau has welcomed Tuesday morning with a question about Donald Trump’s threat to send the army to suppress the protests, anti-racism in american cities.
The effect was probably as calculated as when he translated his answer in French, prime minister Trudeau was prefaced by a sigh of exasperation.
When he spoke, Mr. Trudeau said that all looked with “horror and consternation” what was happening in the United States.
Then again, he is eager to make a mea culpa canada. He repeated that there was racism in Canada, “systemic racism”, he said.
A few minutes later, Mr. Trudeau rose in the House to make a speech on racism in Canada. He returned on the episode of “black face” of his past.
Since the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd by a police officer, protests and riots rocked several cities in the United States.