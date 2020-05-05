Trudeau said he “does not know” whether he would send his children to school
Justin Trudeau has mentioned that “all the polls” showed that parents ‘ anxiety was particularly high in this pandemic period.
May 3, 2020 21h14
Updated at 22h49
Share
Trudeau said he “does not know” whether he would send his children to school
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
Share
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has declared “that he did not know if he would send his children to school if they were attending an institution in Quebec.
Justin Trudeau made this statement on Sunday evening when he was the first guest of the show everyone is talking about.
Dany Turcotte, the “mad king” who co-hosts the show, asked the prime minister if he would send his children to school if he lived in Quebec.
After some hesitation, Justin Trudeau replied : “I don’t know” before adding : “it’s going to be a decision is extremely personal for many parents”.
The prime minister explained that his children attend a public school franco-ontarian who is not on the point of reopen, but if he had to make a decision, like millions of parents in quebec, it would look “this is what the provisions in the school what is the plan, the traffic, the course, that is what they do for recreation? The teachers, how they feel”.
He added that he would take this decision, “probably at the last minute.”