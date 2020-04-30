Trudeau’s concern for meat producers
The canadian subsidiary of the american giant Mcdonald’s announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily renounce his commitment to “serve the beef, 100% canadian” and start to import from abroad.
Trudeau’s concern for meat producers
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday follow with “interest and concern” the problems of meat producers in Canada, where Mcdonald’s has decided to buy beef abroad, in particular after the closure of a canadian plant that is affected by the coronavirus.
“It is important to ensure the food supply of Canadians across the country and we are watching with interest and concern some of the issues faced by meat producers and the supply chain of the agricultural industry”, he said during his daily press conference.
It was asked Mr. Trudeau if he was imitating the american president Donald Trump and force some slaughterhouses in the country to remain open during the pandemic.
He has not responded directly, stating the importance of ensuring both the proper functioning of the food supply chain and the safety of the workers along this chain”.
This decision was taken because of “unprecedented impact” of the COVID-19 on the supply chain of canadian beef, said Mcdonald’s Canada in a press release.
Plant infected
The fast food chain has relied on the “processing capacity limited” from its suppliers, in particular due to the temporary closure of a factory in the province of Alberta to be infected with the coronavirus.
An employee of this factory, which accounts for one-third of canadian production of beef, has died of the coronavirus and hundreds of others have been contaminated, according to public broadcaster CBC.
This plant and other Alberta also contaminated with the coronavirus to produce nearly three-quarters of the beef consumed in Canada, according to figures from the beef sector.
Faced with this situation, Mcdonald’s has had to withdraw “temporarily” from its canadian menu its local specialty, the burgers are Angus.
Canada has surpassed Wednesday, the bar of the 3000 deaths linked to the outbreak of coronavirus, with 3054 deaths and more than 50 000 cases confirmed in the middle of the day.