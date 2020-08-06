Trump and Biden’s private kick-off in fanfare of their campaigns
Donald Trump is expected to endorse the colours of the Republicans in the White House.
August 5, 2020 18h49
WASHINGTON — The pandemic has brought Wednesday another blow to the presidential campaign in the United States : Joe Biden has renounced to go in person to the democratic convention, while Donald Trump intends to endorse it, the colors, the republican from the White House.
Traditionally, the democrat and republican conventions kick off in grand style of the campaign. The delegates of the political parties designate their registered candidate who, in speeches hyper-publicized, accept this role and place the main lines of their programs.
As the new coronavirus was progressing in the country, which laments over 155 000 people dead, their magnitude had been revised downward. Wednesday, “in response to the worsening of the pandemic”, the organizers of the democratic convention, scheduled from 17 to 20 August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have further decreased the wing.
“The stakeholders of the convention, including vice-president Biden, won’t make it to Milwaukee in order to protect the public health,” they wrote in a press release. The former number 2 of Barack Obama, aged 77 years, will deliver his speech appointment from the State of Delaware, where he lives.
Historic first, this decision makes the convention entirely virtual.
For his part, Donald Trump, who had already had to cancel the convention of Jackson in Florida, announced that he intended to deliver his speech of appointment from the seat of power in Washington.
“Superb, not expensive”
“This would be easier”, “it is a beautiful setting”, “this is by far the cheapest option” : in an interview with the Fox, he has compiled a list of the benefits of the White House, while saying that his decision was not taken.
“If, for any reason, someone has a problem with it, I could go elsewhere,” said Donald Trump, obviously aware that his choice could make cringe.
In the United States, presidents who seek a second term must make a distinction between their official activities, financed from the funds of the State, their activities of the candidate. Pronounce the inaugural speech from the White House might blur this line.
But the pandemic, which makes it impossible for any large gathering, deprives Donald Trump to one of his great strengths : his ability to energize his electoral base while meeting the electrical where, freed from the shackles of its function, it may deliver its blows without restraint.
Lagging in the polls, it is therefore tempting to use the platform for a presidential reverse the trend. After having given up for several weeks, it has come to reconnect with the points-daily press about the virus, which it uses to defend its balance sheet and scratch his rival.
Oracle
Stuck in Washington, it also increases the long interviews to tell all the evil he thinks of Joe Biden, accused of being a radical under the influence of the left wing of the democratic party. “Joe has been dragged to the left all”, he further assured on Fox News Wednesday.
At the turn of the conversation, he recognized that the re-election proved more complicated than expected. “It should have been a walk in the park”, he slipped while ensuring dispose of confidential surveys positive. “We are doing well”, he assured.
But a professor of history, regarded as an oracle in Washington for having correctly predicted the results of all presidential elections since 1984, including the surprise victory of Donald Trump in 2016, has cooled its hopes on Wednesday.
Allan Lichtman has detailed in the pages of the New York Times his “13 keys to winning the White House” and bet on the election of Joe Biden on 3 November.
“These are the Americans who will decide, not academics or teachers”, said the spokesman of the campaign of Donald Trump, Tim Murtaugh on CNBC, noting, appropriately,: “this election will be like no other”.