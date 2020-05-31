Trump announces that he will postpone the summit of the G7, and invite other countries
The G7 countries -the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States were to hold a meeting by videoconference in June.
May 30, 2020 8h47
Updated at 21: 30
AFP
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — us president Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would postpone the G7 summit to be held in June in the United States and that he was going to invite other countries to join the meeting.
“I don’t have the feeling that the G7 represents correctly what is happening in the world. This is a group of countries that are very outdated,” said Mr. Trump to journalists in the plane Air Force One, adding that he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join a summit expanded in the fall.
This could occur in September, either before or after the general Assembly of the united Nations, said Mr. Trump.
The leaders of the G7, chaired this year by the United States, were to meet by video conference at the end of June because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Mr. Trump, however, indicated last week that he could finally organize this great gathering, “mainly in the White House,” but potentially also in part in the presidential residence at Camp David, on the outskirts of Washington.
The G7 countries -the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States hold annual meetings to discuss a number of international issues.