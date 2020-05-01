Trump binding of the coronavirus to a chinese laboratory and the threat of taxing Beijing
According to the american media, Donald Trump has instructed the intelligence services to discover the origin of the virus, attributed initially to a market of Wuhan, before that a research laboratory in the city was suspected.
April 30, 2020
Updated may 1, 2020 to 0h04
Share
Trump binding of the coronavirus to a chinese laboratory and the threat of taxing Beijing
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said Thursday to consider punitive taxes against China after seeing items making him think that the new coronavirus is from a chinese laboratory in Wuhan, recently singled out for its lack of transparency.
“Yes,” he replied to a journalist at the White House, who asked him: “Have you seen so far of things that allow you to seriously believe that the Institute of virology, Wuhan is at the origin” of the pandemic?
“This is something that would have been able to be content in the place of origin and I think that it could be contained very easily,” he said.
The american president, who has not specified what were the evidence, and added that it could accordingly impose on China “customs taxes” punitive.
Mr. Trump was also asked about another possible claim: that the United States do not repay their debt to China. “I can do otherwise. I can do the same thing but in a different way by imposing customs duty”, as it has already been done during the trade conflict that has opposed to Beijing, he replied.
The chief of the us diplomatic Mike Pompeo, for his part, said Thursday not to know “precisely” where it had started the pandemic.
“We don’t know if this comes from the Institute of virology of Wuhan. We don’t know if it comes from the market, or even another location,” he said in an interview to a local radio station.
“We don’t have these answers. This is the reason why the president, Trump has made it clear that we needed to have,” added the us secretary of State.
The intelligence services are trying to refute the rumours
The us intelligence services announced Thursday have come to the conclusion that the novel coronavirus had not been created by Man or genetically modified, refuting and rumors that circulate widely in the United States.
“All of the intelligence services is constantly a critical support to political leaders and to those who struggle against the virus [disease-causing] COVID-19, who is from China,” said the directorate of national intelligence (DNI), in a press release.
“The intelligence services join the broad consensus of the scientific community to agree that the virus of the COVID-19 has not been created by Man or genetically modified,” adds the press release.
“The intelligence community will continue to explore with rigor the data and information that emerge, to determine if the epidemic started through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan”, the chinese city where the pandemic, ” concludes the press release.
According to a recent survey conducted by the centre Pew Research, 29 % of Americans think that the coronavirus has been created in a laboratory, either intentionally (23 %) or accidentally (6 %).