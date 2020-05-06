“I’m not saying that everything is perfect. […] Is it that some people are going to be affected? Yes. But we must open our country and we need to open it soon,” quipped the u.s. president Donald Trump.
May 5, 2020 18: 59
Trump calls to “reopen” the economy
Brendan Smialowski
Agence France-Presse
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
PHOENIX — Eager to give the image of a country that restarts, Donald Trump left Tuesday the White House to go to Arizona, where, true to his habit, he chose not to wear a mask, one of the tools to fight against the coronavirus.
“I’m not saying that everything is perfect. […] Is it that some people are going to be affected? Yes. But we must open our country and we need to open it soon,” quipped Mr. Trump from a factory Honeywell respirators in Phoenix.
“Now, we reopen our country and this is going to be something very special”, he added, estimating that the Americans were “warriors” ready for this “new phase of the battle”.
If the United States had just reached the milestone of 70 000 deaths related to the coronavirus and could reach 100 000 before the start of the month of June, the White House focused for several days, her message on the déconfinement in progress.
Evidence of the willingness of the executive to mark the beginning of a new chapter, the vice-chairman Mike Pence has indicated that the crisis cell on the COVID-19, which he directs, should be dismantled in the coming weeks.
Donald Trump would be he tried to say “Mission accomplished”? “No, no, mission accomplished, this is when it is finished”, he replied.
Kayleigh McEnany, a spokesman for the White House, said that medical experts would remain closely associated with the decision-making process. “The president will continue to pursue its approach based on data for a reopening in security”, she stressed.
After you have intimated the contrary, Mr. Trump showed up in the middle of the workers with masks without wearing one himself, containing goggles.