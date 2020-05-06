Trump calls to “reopen” the economy

May 5, 2020 18: 59

Brendan Smialowski

Agence France-Presse

Jerome Advocacy

Agence France-Presse

PHOENIX — Eager to give the image of a country that restarts, Donald Trump left Tuesday the White House to go to Arizona, where, true to his habit, he chose not to wear a mask, one of the tools to fight against the coronavirus.

“I’m not saying that everything is perfect. […] Is it that some people are going to be affected? Yes. But we must open our country and we need to open it soon,” quipped Mr. Trump from a factory Honeywell respirators in Phoenix.

“Now, we reopen our country and this is going to be something very special”, he added, estimating that the Americans were “warriors” ready for this “new phase of the battle”.

If the United States had just reached the milestone of 70 000 deaths related to the coronavirus and could reach 100 000 before the start of the month of June, the White House focused for several days, her message on the déconfinement in progress.

Evidence of the willingness of the executive to mark the beginning of a new chapter, the vice-chairman Mike Pence has indicated that the crisis cell on the COVID-19, which he directs, should be dismantled in the coming weeks.

Donald Trump would be he tried to say “Mission accomplished”? “No, no, mission accomplished, this is when it is finished”, he replied.

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokesman for the White House, said that medical experts would remain closely associated with the decision-making process. “The president will continue to pursue its approach based on data for a reopening in security”, she stressed.

After you have intimated the contrary, Mr. Trump showed up in the middle of the workers with masks without wearing one himself, containing goggles.

Trump appelle à «rouvrir» l’économie

Donald Trump has visited the factory Honeywell respirators in Phoenix… without the mask

AFP, Brendan Smialowski

“I don’t feel it for me”

At the beginning of April, the billionaire republican emphasized that he did not intend, personally, to comply with this recommendation of the health authorities to wear a mask.

“Wear a mask, receiving the presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, and I don’t know… I don’t feel it for me”, he advanced, while all the visits of foreign leaders were already interrupted for weeks.

Its vice-president Mike Pence has been criticized for not having worn a mask when visiting a clinic in Minnesota, in violation of the regulations in place in this establishment. Sunday night, he acknowledged that he had made a mistake.

The displacement presidential himself, with advisors, journalists, members of the Secret Service, is a challenge.

Any person at a time to another close to the president was tested for the COVID-19, has been assured by the White House.

“The president takes very seriously the health and safety of all those traveling to allow her to move around and the proper conduct of the operations of the White House,” noted Judd Deere, spokesman of the executive american.

When asked about the many predictions that do not predict an abrupt contagious diseases during the summer, Mr. Trump has once again defended his decisions since the beginning of the pandemic. “We had everything right,” he repeated.

Disparities

The balance sheet of the United States conceals very large disparities, as well as in Europe. Big former homes, such as New York and New Jersey, see the contagions down. In Texas, in Illinois or even in the Washington area, the number of new cases is rising. In California and Florida, it is stagnating.

California first u.s. State to have enacted the containment to contain the coronavirus, will begin to relax some of the measures at the end of the week, as the re-opening of some shops.

On her latest trip to Arizona, on the 19th of February for a gathering of campaign, Donald Trump had downplayed the risk, citing the impending arrival of spring as a liberation.

“I think that everything will be okay”, he said on a string of local television.

“I think that when we get to the month of April, with warmer weather, this will have a very negative impact on this type of virus. We’ll see, but I think everything will be okay”.

Le Soleil

