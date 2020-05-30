Trump cut the bridges with the WHO, New York announces a déconfinement partial
Donald Trump
May 29, 2020 15h06
AFP
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has implemented his threat to cut ties with the world health Organization (WHO), which he accused of complacency towards Beijing, at a time when the city of New York, and very affected by the COVID-19, is preparing to resume part of its activities.
The american president announced on Friday “to put an end to the relationship” between his country and the WHO, it accused since the start of the pandemic show too lenient with China, where the sars coronavirus appeared in December before spreading on the planet.
The United States, which have traditionally been the first donor of the un agency, will “redirect these funds to other needs and urgent public health world who deserve it”, he told the press.
This news comes as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the United States, Latin America and Russia, to plague the global economy, and threatens to regain momentum in South Korea.
Encouraged by a reflux of the epidemic, Europe continues to open its borders and to relax the restrictions put in place.
The pandemic has killed at least 362 028 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources Friday at 19: 00 GMT.
More than 5 862 890 cases have been diagnosed in 196 countries and territories.
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 102 201 deaths per 1 731 035 case. Follow the Uk with 38 161 deaths, Italy (33 229), France (28 714), and Brazil (27 878), spent Friday in fifth position in this sad ranking, ahead of Spain (27 121).
Brazil has known Friday a new day to more than a thousand deaths (1 124), knowing that the real figures of the giant south american are likely to be fifteen times worse, according to scientists.
New York, objective 8 June
The governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced on Friday that it planned a partial lifting of the containment for the city of New York the week of June 8, provided that public health indicators are satisfactory.
This relaxation would consist in a first time as a part of the economy, primarily construction and manufacturing activity. New York is, far and away, the city most affected in the world by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 21,000 people.
Russia, for its part, has recorded a new record daily deaths (232), bringing the total to 4 374 deaths and 387 623 cases, which makes it the third country in the world most affected to the number of infections, behind the United States and Brazil. According to the data released on Friday, the progression of the epidemic appears, however, stabilized, with 8 572 new cases in 24 hours, a stable level for the past ten days.
Europe, hard hit with more than 176 000 deaths and 2.1 million cases, continues his déconfinement, after having seen to slow down the spread of the virus.
Denmark announced on Friday that it would restart on 15 June its borders to nationals German, Norwegian, and icelandic.
Greece is going to open its airports of Athens and Thessaloniki (north) to tourists from 29 countries from the 15th of June, the beginning of the tourist season.
But the external borders of the Eu remain closed. And its internal borders reopened in the disorder, confounding, including some couples. “It’s really hard to not be able to physically feel any intimacy, even simply kissing,” says theAFP Melinda Schneider, a Canadian 26-year-old who has not seen his friend dane for over four months.
Europe returns to the football
Turkey reopens part of its mosques on Friday, and Austria, with many precautions, its hotels and tourist infrastructure. In Vienna, hotels are usually popular between march and June by business travelers expect to receive a filling of only 5% to 10% in June, largely under the threshold of cost-effectiveness of 77%, according to the chamber of commerce of the capital.
Schools and shops the british will re-open from Monday but it will have to wait until June 8 for the dental offices. In the meantime, some buy materials on the Internet to care for their teeth: “it is easy to use and it’s not too scared,” said Susie Salisbury (South).
Museums, parks, cafes and French restaurants will re-open on Tuesday – only in the terrace in Paris, and this will also be the end of the prohibition to go to more than 100 km away from home. The parisian department store Galleries Lafayette department store to reopen as early as Saturday, with masks, and safety distances of rigour.
The coronavirus also deteriorating the economy. In Italy and France -which between in a recession, the gross domestic product (GDP), a fall of 5.3% in the first quarter compared to the previous, and 2.9% in Austria.
The canadian economy contracted by 8.2% annual rate in the first quarter, the sharpest drop since early 2009.
The indian economy has experienced, for the quarter of January to march, its slowest growth for 20 years, while GDP in Brazil declined 1.5% in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2019, according to official figures made public Friday.
In Spain, the crisis has exacerbated poverty, pushing the government to approve on Friday the establishment of a minimum income vital.
Europe is starting to play football, except France. After Germany mid-may and Spain, England and Italy have announced their tour on Thursday the resumption in June of their championships. For the Premier League, the most followed in the world, this will be the 17th of June, shortly after the Spanish la Liga (week of 8 June) and just prior to Italy (20 June).
Rapid spread on the american continent
On the american continent, the virus always spreads quickly. The United States remains by far the most affected country by number of cases (1.73 million), and death (102 201, including 1 297 Thursday).
The capital city of Washington, relatively unscathed, starting up Friday, the lifting of restrictions. On the same day, the restaurants and hair salons of Los Angeles, which is the main focus of COVID-19 in California, were allowed to reopen on condition of implementation of sanitary measures.
The epidemic does not weaken in South America, like in Chile, where the number of dead reached 944 and contamination 90.638, according to the latest official figures on Thursday.
In 24 hours, 3 695 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the south american country of 18 million people, and 54 people died of the disease, a new record.
In the middle East, Iran has eased its restrictions since mid-April, shows the highest increase in daily cases in nearly two months (2 819 for a total of 146 668).
Glimmer of hope
South Korea, often cited as an example to have curbed the disease, has re-established restrictions then that she was starting to regain a normal life.
After an outbreak Thursday, parks and museums are closed for two weeks and the number of students hosted in Seoul is reduced.
On the medical front, a drug, anakinra, originally intended for rheumatic diseases, provides results that are “encouraging” for the serious forms of the COVID-19 reducing the risk of death and need to be put on life support in the icu, according to a French study that offers a glimmer of hope.