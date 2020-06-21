Trump found the grandstands, despite the virus and without the crowds expected
“This is the bad side : when you do this volume of testing, there are more people, there are more cases,” said Donald Trump at this first gathering that was held during the pandemic in the United States.
June 20, 2020 16.55
Updated at 23h01
TULSA — Ignoring the warnings on the coronavirus, Donald Trump has once again resumed on Saturday night with the gatherings which he loves but without the crowds expected to give a boost to a re-election campaign improperly engaged.
Pretending to be in a form that is vivid, the american president has taken with a vengeance to her democratic opponent Joe Biden, called the “puppet” to both the “radical left” and China, and presented as a politician who “never done anything” in a half-century career in Washington.
In a speech disjointed by almost two hours, Donald Trump is posed as the defender of “law and order” and called on the Americans to go to the polls on November 3 to ensure him a second term of four years.
But the room that was to consecrate this back in marching band was not full, far from it. And the many rows of empty seats have not helped to give the image of a candidate who has been able to find a second breath.
His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, has acknowledged that the figures were below expectations, designating them as responsible for the “protesters radicals” and “a week of media coverage of apocalyptic”.
A first short address of the president, originally scheduled for outside of the room for the unlucky ones who would not have access to, has been cancelled at the last minute.
On Monday, Donald Trump had assured in a tweet that “nearly a million” people had requested tickets for this appointment.