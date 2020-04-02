Trump has extended the martial law for the release of the ventilator
The US President announced the extension of the law on military production to ensure smooth production of ventilators.
This is stated in the official statement of the White house, released on Thursday, reports UKRINFORM correspondent.
“My disposal, addressed to the Ministers of health and internal security, will help domestic producers such as General Electric, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Medical Vyaire, obtain the necessary supplies for the production of mechanical ventilation devices necessary to defeat the virus,” said trump.
The head of the White house expressed gratitude to the American companies that started the production of critically needed equipment in the difficult country and the world time.
“Today’s order will save lives, by removing impediments in the supply chain that interferes with the quick production of the ventilator,” – said trump.
Globally, Covid-19 identified more than 1 million people. 51.4 thousand people died 208.9 m thousand recovered.