Trump wants to reopen the places of worship, Latin America’s new melting pot of the pandemic

Donald Trump has called for the reopening of immediate places of worship in the United States.
May 22, 2020 16h53
Updated at 23h28
Cyril Julien
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has called Friday for the re-opening immediate places of worship in the United States, a new sign of his willingness to standardization despite the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues its ravages in Latin America, became for the world health Organization, the new crucible of the pandemic.
Churches, synagogues and mosques are “essential places that provide essential services,” said the american president, very popular among evangelical christians.
He urged the governors, who have authority over the resumption of activities, to “reopen immediately”.
The 50 u.s. States have started a déconfinement partial and progressive, keeping some restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of the virus, which has led to nearly 96,000 deaths in the country.
To honor the memory of the victims of the disease, COVID-19, the flags were put at half-mast until Sunday in the country, officially the most affected in the world by the coronavirus.