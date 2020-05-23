Trump wants to reopen the places of worship, Latin America’s new melting pot of the pandemic

| May 23, 2020 | News | No Comments

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

Donald Trump has called for the reopening of immediate places of worship in the United States.

Share

May 22, 2020 16h53

Updated at 23h28

Share

Trump wants to reopen the places of worship, Latin America’s new melting pot of the pandemic

Cyril Julien

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has called Friday for the re-opening immediate places of worship in the United States, a new sign of his willingness to standardization despite the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues its ravages in Latin America, became for the world health Organization, the new crucible of the pandemic.

Churches, synagogues and mosques are “essential places that provide essential services,” said the american president, very popular among evangelical christians.

He urged the governors, who have authority over the resumption of activities, to “reopen immediately”.

The 50 u.s. States have started a déconfinement partial and progressive, keeping some restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of the virus, which has led to nearly 96,000 deaths in the country.

To honor the memory of the victims of the disease, COVID-19, the flags were put at half-mast until Sunday in the country, officially the most affected in the world by the coronavirus.

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

AP, Damian Dovarganes

“New epicenter”

But it is in South America as the epidemic continues, inexorably, to its progression. The region is “a new epicenter,” said on Friday the world health Organization (WHO).

“We see the number of cases increase in many south american countries (…) but clearly the most affected at this point is Brazil,” said the head of emergency situations of the WHO, Michael Ryan.

According to the un, Brazil has nearly 300 000 and 19 000 deaths to 210 million inhabitants, which places it in third place worldwide for the number of cases, behind the United States and Russia. The threshold of 21 000 dead had already been taken, according to a count of l‘AFP.

With numbers very likely under-assessed, the pandemic has officially hit over 5.2 million people in the world. She has made at least 337 601 deaths since its appearance in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources on Friday at 0200 GMT.

Beijing claims victory

The epidemic is still spread in some regions and flows in others. Without dispel fears of a second wave.

Accused by Washington of having been slow to respond and, according to Donald Trump, be in charge of”a killing spree of mass world”, China has proclaimed his victory on the coronavirus after you have contained the epidemic.

“We have achieved a successful major strategic in our response to the COVID-19”, declared the chinese prime minister Li Keqiang at the opening of the plenary session of the national people’s Assembly (ANP), grand annual mass of communist power.

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

China has proclaimed his victory over the coronavirus.

AFP, Hector Retamal

For the first time in its recent history, Beijing has, however, waived to set a growth target for the current year, without being able to quantify the impact of the sars coronavirus.

Another unprecedented fact: the chinese economy, accustomed to the record of growth, contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter.

Before 3 000 members of the masked face, Mr. Li said, “the immense task” that needed to be done.

“Measure of reciprocity”

Europe, where the pandemic has killed more than 172 000 persons, has begun a slow return to normal, but by multiplying the precautions, for fear of a resurgence.

Iceland will reopen Monday, discos, bars and sports venues, and the French government has fixed 28 June the second round of the municipal elections, provided that the sanitary conditions in the permit. Voters will be required to wear a mask.

In Italy, a hundred farm workers foreigners arrived Thursday in Morocco to pick up fruits and vegetables on the peninsula and boost agriculture paralysed for three months.

The island of Cyprus, very dependent on tourism, will reopen its airports to commercial flights in from about twenty countries from the 9th of June.

But in the United Kingdom, passengers arriving from abroad will have to submit to a quarantine of 14 days. Rare exceptions are planned, but not for people from France, such as London and Paris had recently suggested.

The French government, which deplored this decision, has threatened a London a “measure of reciprocity”.

Second, the country most affected in a number of cases, the Russian, who is suspected to minimise design-related mortality COVID-19, said he expected a “significant increase” in may.

The country covers only the deaths where the primary cause is the coronavirus, after autopsy, while others include virtually all deaths of patients tested positive. On Friday, he reported a new record of 150 victims in a single day.

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

Travellers arriving from abroad will have to submit to a quarantine of 14 days in the Uk.

AFP, Tolga Akmen

Greece has been extended until June 7, the confinement of the camps, overcrowded, migrants, even if very few asylum-seekers have been tested positive to this day. Human rights defenders have called on Athens to “not compromise” their rights.

According to the statement drawn up by theAFP, Africa has officially crossed the milestone of 100 000 cases of new coronavirus, a symbolic threshold but not reflecting that a fraction of the reality, by lack of capacity for screening in many countries.

South Africa, the countries affected in sub-saharan Africa, has past Friday night, the cap of 20 000 cases of contamination for a balance of nearly 400 people dead, according to his minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

But according to the forecasts of a group of scientists made public this week, the coronavirus could infect up to a million people and 40,000 deaths by November.

“Horror Film”

Latin America feared that the epidemic has dire consequences on the economy and employment.

This year, the pandemic will create 11.5 million unemployed people in this part of the world and the economy is contracting by 5.3%, the worst recession since the 1930s, according to an official report published Thursday.

While the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro insists on a return-to-work and a restart of the economy, the diggers, intensifies the rates in the cemeteries of large cities such as Sao Paulo. According to official data, the number of deaths has doubled in just 11 days in the country.

Trump veut rouvrir les lieux de culte, l'Amérique latine nouveau creuset de la pandémie

Brazil has close to 300 000 and 19 000 deaths to 210 million inhabitants, according to the WHO, which places it in 3rd place worldwide for the number of cases.

AP, Eraldo Peres

In Peru, the second country most affected in Latin America, the containment has been extended throughout the country until 30 June. Most of the hospitals in Lima are on the verge of rupture.

“It’s like a horror movie, the inside of the hospital looks like a cemetery, the patients die on chairs, in wheelchairs”, told theAFP Miguel Armas, a nurse at the hospital Hipolito Unanue, Lima.

Other countries heavily hit by the virus, the Equator was crossed on Friday the threshold of 3 000 deaths and has a total of 35 828 confirmed cases, according to the minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos.

In Chile, where deaths have increased by 29% in 24 hours, locals braved the confinement of these last days to manifest and to demand food aid, against a backdrop of soaring unemployment and hunger in the poorest neighborhoods.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *