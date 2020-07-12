Donald Trump has been seen for the first time Saturday, wearing a protective mask in public.
11 July 2020
Updated at 19h17
Trump wears a mask in public for the first time [PHOTOS]
BETHESDA — us president Donald Trump appeared for the first time publicly on Saturday with a mask, become the United States an object of political debate and passionate as much as a bulwark against the outbreak of COVID-19.
The mask that sported Donald Trump was night blue, and carried, engraved on one of its corners, the coat of arms gilt of the american presidency.
The billionaire republican has had to resolve to present the face covered as he visited Saturday evening to members of the military wounded in the fighting at the hospital Walter Reed Bethesda (Maryland), in the suburbs of Washington.
“I will probably have a mask”, had said a few moments earlier the american president as he left the White House, justifying this gesture by the circumstances.
“When you speak with soldiers who are just leaving the operating table”, he explained, “I think it is something very nice to wear a mask”. “I’ve never been against the mask, but I am convinced that it depends on the time and the place”, he added.