Trump’s tweets caused a jump in oil prices and a retraction of the Kremlin
Trump told about the conversation Putin and Saudi crown Prince. The Kremlin denied this information, but oil prices jumped more than 30 percent.
The statements of the President of the United States Donald trump about the oil conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia led to a surge in oil prices. Thursday, April 2, he wrote on Twitter, about the last conversation between the Russian and Saudi leaders. Now, according to his statement, we can expect a decline in oil production about 10 million barrels a day or more.
“Just got off the phone with my friend the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with Russian President Putin, and expect that they will reduce (oil production. – Ed.) approximately 10 million barrels and possibly much more, if any, would be great for the oil and gas industry”, – said in a tweet trump.
A little later he published another post in which he wrote that the reduction in production can be up to 15 million barrels a day. “Good (great) news for everyone!” – expressed his assessment of the White house.
After this, the price of oil grades Brent and WTI jumped more than 30 percent.
Oproverjenie from the Kremlin
Meanwhile, Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov denied the information about a telephone conversation with Russian President and crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. “The conversation was not” – he said “Interfax”, adding that plans for such a meeting in the Kremlin there.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia has said it wants to convene an emergency meeting of the group of oil producing countries OPEC+, saying its aim the discussion of “fair agreement” to restore the desired balance in the oil market, reported Saudi news Agency SPA.
Because of a dispute between Moscow and Riyadh, and also in connection with reduction in demand on the background of the pandemic coronavirus, the price of oil has fallen recently to its lowest level in 18 years. This creates difficulties for U.S. oil companies, since oil extraction method of fracking (hydraulic fracturing) is relatively expensive and the low prices make it unprofitable.