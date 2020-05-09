Tsunami on the u.s. economy, Europe déconfine

| May 9, 2020 | News | No Comments

Tsunami sur l'économie américaine, l'Europe déconfine

Tsunami sur l'économie américaine, l'Europe déconfine

“It was quite expected and without surprise,” said Friday the u.s. president Donald Trump, shortly after the announcement of new figures will be tragic for the economy.

Share

8 may 2020 21h04

Share

Tsunami on the u.s. economy, Europe déconfine

Cyril Julien

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — More than 20 million jobs lost in April; unemployment rate at its highest since the 1930s: the new coronavirus continues to bring down the american economy, at a time when Europe snaps his déconfinement as the pandemic wanes on its soil.

“It was quite expected and without surprise,” said Friday the u.s. president Donald Trump, shortly after the announcement of new figures will be tragic for the economy of the first world power, put brutally to the stop.

Approximately 20.5 million jobs have been destroyed in the month of April, never seen before in such a short time, and the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, the highest since the 1930s, according to data from the department of Labor.

Canada’s neighbour, the unemployment reached 13% in April, 5.2 points more than in march, biggest monthly increase since 1982, according to the national Institute of statistics.

A sign of a return to normal is not for tomorrow, the CEO of Alphabet, home of Google, Sundar Pichai has indicated that most employees of Google and Facebook would probably continue to work from home until the end of the year.

A victim of 5 years

Deaths by the tens of thousands, nearly half of the humanity cloistered, a global economy to a halt and disaster… The pandemic of COVID-19, which appeared in December in the central part of China and still far from being mastered, no end of upset the daily life of the planet.

Tsunami sur l'économie américaine, l'Europe déconfine

Approximately 20.5 million jobs have been destroyed in the month of April, never seen before in such a short time, and the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, the highest since the 1930s.

AP, Mary Altaffer

In the world, more than 271 000 people died and the United States are by far the most affected country, with around 77 000 deaths, of which 1 635 during the past 24 hours, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university.

The COVID-19 is probably related to the death of a child of 5 years old in the State of New York.

In Europe, the pandemic has killed more than 150,000 people. The United Kingdom has surpassed the 31, 000 deaths, Italy has a thousand less. Follow the Spain (26 299) and France (26 230), according to a report drawn up by theAFP on the basis of figures from official sources, very likely to be under-estimated.

Parades cancelled

It is in this context that is held on the 8 May, which mark since 1945, the capitulation of nazi Germany. Coronavirus requires, no big parades or public ceremonies this year, as is the case for all the major international events in the last two months.

Russia has cancelled its imposing military parade on the Red square. Only the aerial part of the celebrations was held on Saturday.

“As we have done so many times before, America will triumph” of the pandemic, has assured Donald Trump, who is rendered in front of the memorial of the Second world War located a few steps from the White House.

In Germany, which is commemorated for the second time in the event since 1945, the president Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged the international community to draw lessons from the conflict by going to “more cooperation” in the fight against the new coronavirus, and “not less”.

The French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel insisted during a telephone conversation on the need for “more urgent than ever” of the european commitment.

Queen Elizabeth II is used in a televised speech to boost the morale of the British, reminding them that they should “never lose hope”.

In response to the severe economic recession hitting the continent, european leaders called Friday on the member States to show solidarity to enable the adoption of an ambitious recovery plan for the european Union.

The “bomb” of Milan

This long weekend of 8 May, marks the real beginning of the great déconfinement in Europe, with the latter country still curly embarking on their turn, each in their own way and in a progressive way: France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium, the netherlands, the Czech Republic, Greece and the Ukraine.

Denmark expects to reopen its museums, theatres, cinemas, amusement parks, and outdoor zoos on 8 June.

The German airline Lufthansa will increase the number of its european flights to serve “106 destinations” starting in June.

As soon as this Friday in Spain, Barcelona has authorized access to the beaches for the practice of sports, even if the country remains cautious.

Italy déconfine it also, little by little. But the images of the Milanese stroll along the canals or taking an aperitif in the sun are causing controversy, while the capital of Lombardy is still “a bit of a bomb,” warns a virologist renowned.

In France, the freedom of movement will be restored on Monday, but with restrictions more stringent for departments, “red”, including the agglomeration of Paris, where the movement of the virus is more active.

Because of the risk of rebound of the epidemic is real. In Germany, where almost all of the restrictions imposed since mid-march have been lifted, two cantons have placed a new containment after an increase in the number of infections.

Conversely, a possible easing should be very limited in the United Kingdom, according to the minister of the Environment George Eustice. “There will be no dramatic changes from one day to the next day”, he said, before an announcement by the Prime minister, Boris Johnson Sunday.

And Russia, for a long time spared, but which is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of cases is still buckled. Moscow has extended its containment until 31 may, while more than 10 000 new infections were recorded Friday.

Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, has allowed the faithful to attend Friday prayers for the first time in more than two months in several provinces, but the capital Tehran remains subject to restrictions.

Us Accusations

In Asia, the situation normalizes. Bars, cinemas and gyms have opened their doors in Hong Kong. In China, museums, cinemas, theatres and sports facilities are allowed. The football league resumed in south Korea, behind closed doors, but in front of the tv.

Surprisingly, China said on Friday support the creation of “after the end of the epidemic,” a commission under the auspices of the world health Organization (WHO) to assess “the global response” to the COVID-19.

This evaluation, which do not relate specifically to China, but rather all countries of the world, should be “open, transparent and inclusive” and “at the appropriate time”, according to Beijing, a lot of criticism for its alleged lack of transparency in the management of the disease.

The United States have accused China and Russia of having “accelerated” their cooperation in the field of “propaganda” and “disinformation” to defend Beijing’s answer in the face of the sars coronavirus.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *