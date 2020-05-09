“It was quite expected and without surprise,” said Friday the u.s. president Donald Trump, shortly after the announcement of new figures will be tragic for the economy.
8 may 2020 21h04
Tsunami on the u.s. economy, Europe déconfine
Cyril Julien
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — More than 20 million jobs lost in April; unemployment rate at its highest since the 1930s: the new coronavirus continues to bring down the american economy, at a time when Europe snaps his déconfinement as the pandemic wanes on its soil.
Approximately 20.5 million jobs have been destroyed in the month of April, never seen before in such a short time, and the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, the highest since the 1930s, according to data from the department of Labor.
Canada’s neighbour, the unemployment reached 13% in April, 5.2 points more than in march, biggest monthly increase since 1982, according to the national Institute of statistics.
A sign of a return to normal is not for tomorrow, the CEO of Alphabet, home of Google, Sundar Pichai has indicated that most employees of Google and Facebook would probably continue to work from home until the end of the year.
A victim of 5 years
Deaths by the tens of thousands, nearly half of the humanity cloistered, a global economy to a halt and disaster… The pandemic of COVID-19, which appeared in December in the central part of China and still far from being mastered, no end of upset the daily life of the planet.