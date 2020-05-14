TUI Group reduced its workforce
Photo: Oli Scarff Agence France-Presse
TUI has put his activities to stop until mid-June, and on a Europe exiting gradually from the containment.
TUI Group, the leading tour operator world, is accelerating its digital transformation and refocus post-pandemic. The game plan includes a reduction in a “sustainable” 30 % of the costs, including the permanent elimination of 8,000 positions, representing more than 10% of the workforce.
TUI posted strong results after five months in February, before the abrupt cessation of its activities related to the pandemic. But in total, the set of the first six-month period ended march 31, resulted in a loss for the group of € 846 million, compared with a loss of 289 million in the corresponding period of 2019. For the second quarter alone, the loss was $ 740,5 million compared to 177 million a year earlier. The income of the tour operator declined 0.6% after six months, to 6.64 billion, but 10 % in the second quarter.
The invoice of the COVID-19
TUI has amounted to 512 billion at constant exchange rates the erosion of the operating profit, reflecting higher costs related to the pandemic and the Boeing 737 MAX nailed to the ground. The repatriation exercise conducted from mid-march has led to the return to the fold of 200 000 passengers and about 4000 employees. For the single month of march, the bill for the COVID-19 and 737 MAX banned from flying reached the 470 million. In the aftermath, the tour operator took advantage of the program allowing them to obtain a bridge loan of $ 1.8 billion guaranteed by the German State in order to bail out its cash, which amounted to $ 2.1 billion on may 10.
TUI has put his activities to stop until mid-June and on a Europe outbound progressively containment, and working on a re-opening gradually its borders to tourism. The industry giant says it is certain to be able to emerge stronger from the pandemic, while playing at the bottom of the train to the sound card integration, increased accelerated digitization and reducing its costs, including 8000 jobs eliminated or not reoccupied. The group had 53 525 employees as at 31 march, as against 60 135 a year earlier, a decline of 11 %.
“People want to travel” and ” Europe reopens now gradually “, welcomed TUI.