Turkey also refused to Chinese rapid tests
Earlier tests from China refused Spain and Georgia. While tests are still used in Ukraine.
Turkey refused the Chinese Express tests COVID-19: presumably, these are the same tests which last week refused Spain and Georgia. It is reported by Middle East Eye on Monday, March 30.
“We have received from the company a certain amount of samples and found that they are not reliable, so I ordered samples from another Chinese manufacturer,” – the newspaper quoted the source in the government.
The official said that the hospitals, the tests were not applied. Then information was confirmed by the Minister of health of Turkey Fahrettin koca, noting that the government is “dissatisfied” bought from China tests. Turkey has purchased 350 thousand units tests from another Chinese manufacturer that was reliable.
“We’ve tested them – they don’t work. Spain made the mistake of using them,” said Ates Kara, a member of the special scientific Council for combating coronavirus in the Ministry of health of Turkey, and added that the tests were accurate only in 30-35% of cases.
The sources do not mention the name of the manufacturer, but, given in connection with the review of Spain and indicators of the accuracy of the test, probably talking about Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology, which previously refused Spain, followed by Georgia.