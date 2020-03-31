TV presenter Andrey Danilevich became a father for the third time!
Arrived a new piece of joyous news. Became aware of the fact that the TV host Andriy Danylevych became a father for the third time! More details coming in our material.
Only we reported that journalist and TV presenter Bozhena Rynska became a mother, as there was other news in the context of replenishment of the stars.
So, in the family of a leading talk show “Applies to everyone” and a children’s talent show “the coolest” on “inter” Andrey Danilevich replenishment: 29 Mar wife Tatiana gave him a third son.
“All easily and just happened very quickly: an hour ago we arrived at the hospital, and it was born, – shared her emotions the happy father. – A weight of 3,400 grams, height – 53 cm, above the name I think. Yay! What a day!”
Andrey Danilevich has repeatedly said that he dreams of a big family, which would have at least three children. And with great love and warmth and spoke of their older children, three – year and one-year-old Timothy Ivan.
“During the quarantine, I have become even more keenly felt that the most important thing is family, says TV presenter. – I have been asked many times what I personally baddest. And I have not changed my opinion: I’m the coolest dad! And proud of it!”
Congratulations Andrew son and wish him health and all his large and happy family!
Also see how the TV host could not contain my emotions in connection with the joyful event in the family, in the first minutes after the birth of her son. Just to tears!