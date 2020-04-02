TV presenter Anna Panova told about childbirth during an outbreak of coronavirus
Famous TV presenter Anna Panova gave birth to a child. Now she has a powerful incentive not to let go in this difficult time.
Newscaster of “Today” on the channel “Ukraine” Anna Panova, who recently became a mother of a beautiful girl, told the website Viva.ua learn more about newborn and shared their first emotions after the birth.
Anna Panova admitted that the baby was born at almost midnight, 28 March at 23:12, and now feel good. Weight girls — 3360 g, height — 52 cm
The presenter also important was the support of her husband Alexander, who was with her throughout the birth, and the doctors even trusted him to cut the cord.
“I am happy that we now have three. The daughter’s husband and an incentive not to limp in these times of crisis and “coronavirus” times. Will strengthen immunity in the family love. And let the young Ukrainians born more!”, — shared first maternal feelings, Anna Panova.
“I was very afraid of the ban on partnership delivery because of the quarantine. So once he entered the state hospitals. But I gave birth in private, where a high level of antiseptic and anti-epidemic measures, and patients much less. Every day I tracked the number of new infected in Ukraine and with horror waited for the promised state of emergency and new restrictions in the hospital.
Fortunately, the baby had to be born before the peak of the epidemic. Husband was with me at birth, and now visits us and helps with the baby. Shopping the birth of a daughter, too, had to hurry. And now we have time to adapt to the new status — while in Ukraine the situation with coronavirus is still under control. I really hope common sense citizens, because of our self-discipline now depends on how the country will be the epidemic”, — said the leader.