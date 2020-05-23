The clinical screening of Gatineau.
May 22, 2020 14h16
Twenty new cases in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
For a second time in four days, 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are added to the balance sheet of the Outaouais region, which is one of the highest increases observed in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The only increase greater than reported Friday in Ottawa dates back to 5 April, while 24 cases had been confirmed in the region. A further increase of 22 cases had been registered on Tuesday.
The regional authorities had indicated in a press briefing, Thursday, that the increase in the rate at which cases are added in the region “has no link with the déconfinement”.
As of Friday, the Outaouais region had slipped to the seventh rank of the regions least affected of the province based on the number of confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants. The Ottawa river was previously in the five regions the least affected.
None of the 65 deaths recorded at the provincial level has not occurred in the Outaouais region, where the epidemic has until now been 12 victims. Six of the victims remained in the residential Centre and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, where the outbreak has taken on the magnitude.
More than half of the people who contracted the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the pandemic are healed.
As of Friday, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) indicated that ten patients were in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one to intensive care.
The CISSSO account in addition 77 of its employees had been infected since the beginning of the crisis.
The majority of the cases having been confirmed in the region are located on the territory of Gatineau.
