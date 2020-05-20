Twenty new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
These 22 new cases represent an increase of 5.4% compared to Monday and are to 426 the number of persons who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
May 19, 2020 13h49
Updated at 17h07
Twenty new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Justine Mercier
The Right
Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Tuesday in Ottawa. It is the second strongest increase in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The only increase in the number of new cases has surpassed the one recorded on Tuesday in Ottawa dates back to 5 April, the date on which 24 diagnostics COVID-19 were added to the regional assessment.
On the totality of the cases identified in the region so far, 258 people are healed, which represents a proportion of 60.6 percent.
To date, 87.5% of confirmed cases in the Outaouais region were on the territory of Gatineau.
In date of Tuesday, 11 patients were bedridden at the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one to intensive care.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) has 72 employees who have taken the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
None of the 51 new deaths reported Tuesday to the provincial level has not occurred in Ottawa, where we are, so far, 11 victims of the pandemic. Six of the victims remained in the residential Centre and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector of Gatineau.
Twenty residents of the LTCU have been infected by the new coronavirus. Of the lot, seven were still regarded as assets, on Monday.
The private CHSLD Champlain Gatineau sector for its part has six active cases.