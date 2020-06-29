Twenty players from MLS to be positive in the coronavirus to a week of recovery
Twenty players from the MLS have been reported positive with the COVID-19.
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Twenty players from MLS have been reported positive to the new coronavirus, announced on Sunday evening the league of north american football, whose teams must return to the competition on 8 July in Florida after almost four months of interruption due to the pandemic.
“On the date of Sunday, 18 players and six members of the management of the clubs have received a positive result,” the PCR test they have passed, on a total of 668 players detected since the beginning of the month, has shown the MLS.
“Two players” have also been declared positive upon their arrival to Orlando, where will take place behind closed doors with the tournament for the resumption of the league, entitled “MLS is back” (MLS is back).
At the stop from the 12 march, the championship is subject to a strict health protocol for the recovery of the corporate practices, on the 4th of June. This caution is explained by the health status of the United States, the country most affected by the COVID-19 with 125 747 deaths and more than 2.5 million of contamination.
On Tuesday, the female counterpart of the MLS had already been overtaken by the new coronavirus : the team of Orlando Pride had announced to withdraw from the Challenge Cup, a tournament organized in Utah, after testing positive in six of its players and four management members.
Florida is experiencing a spectacular resurgence of the epidemic in recent days. In addition to the tournament for the resumption of the MLS, this State of the south-east of the United States must also accommodate the end of the season in the NBA as of July 30.