Twitter sees its revenue fall and its number of users climb
The money coming from advertising, which are the main source of revenue for Twitter, have fallen 23% on an annual basis, in the continuity of the dip in the first quarter, already marked by the consequences of the pandemic of novel coronavirus.
The pandemic of COVID-19 and the reticence of advertisers in a context of protest against racism, have reduced the quarterly sales Twitter, but have attracted many new users, said on Thursday the social network. The group’s revenues between April and June amounted to 683 million, down 19 % compared to the same period last year. The money coming from advertising, which are the main source of revenue for Twitter, have fallen 23% on an annual basis, in the continuity of the dip in the first quarter, already marked by the consequences of the pandemic of novel coronavirus.
“We have seen a gradual recovery and moderate compared to the levels of march throughout the second quarter, with the exception of the end of may to early June, at a time when many brands have slowed or stopped their spending in reaction to the social unrest in the United States,” says the group in a press release. A broad movement of protests against racism and police violence following the death of George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old was asphyxiated by a white policeman in Minneapolis.
Over the quarter, Twitter reported a net loss of $ 1.23 billion, a figure that can be explained in large part by the payment of deferred taxes for an amount of $ 1.1 billion. Adjusted for exceptional items, this represents a loss of US $1.39 per share.
In contrast, the social network announced an impressive growth of 34 % year on year in its number of daily users ” monétisables “, which reached 186 million people. This is the highest annual growth since the company was established for this measure. Twitter is considered to be “monétisables” its users may be exposed to advertising on its platform or its applications.
This quarterly increase was made possible by “the global discussion around the news and the continuous improvement of products,” said the group.
The publication of the results of Twitter comes a week after a hacking massif, which referred to the audited accounts of the many american personalities, including former president Barack Obama, the boss of Tesla, Elon Musk, or the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. “We reacted quickly to what had happened, and we have taken additional measures to strengthen our resilience to targeted attacks social engineering, we have put in place many safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems and we are working with the agencies of law and order, which conduct their investigation,” wrote the group, which has pledged transparency on this subject.