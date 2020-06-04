Two additional deaths are added to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river

| June 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

The COVID-19 has 22 victims, to this day, in the Outaouais region.

Share

June 3, 2020 11h53

Updated at 16.50

Share

Two additional deaths are added to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

Justine Mercier

The Right

For a second day in a row, two deaths caused by the COVID-19 were added Wednesday to the balance sheet of the pandemic in the region. It is once more a resident of the shelter and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.

These new deaths reported Wednesday bring to 22 the number of victims of the new coronavirus in the region.

The COVID-19 has now mowed the lives of 12 residents of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond. An attendant to the beneficiaries in the same center is also deceased, the last week, after having contracted the virus.

Alone, the outbreak within the LTCU in the Hull sector is therefore the source of 59% of the deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the region. As of Wednesday, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported 36 cases still active among the residents of the place.

Eight of the 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across quebec are in Ottawa. There are a total of 547 confirmed cases in the region since the beginning of the crisis. Of the lot, 93 are employees of the CISSSO. The vast majority of confirmed cases in Ottawa so far from the land of Gatineau.

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

Five of the eight new cases reported in the region Wednesday are the users of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe where the COVID-19 has made three victims so far. So there are now 29 active cases among the users of a public network hosted within residences intermediaries.

The private CHSLD agreement Champlain Gatineau, there are more than four active cases on the seven residents having been infected by the virus.

Deux décès supplémentaires s'ajoutent au bilan de l'Outaouais

Nearly 60% of the people of the Outaouais who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 up to now are being healed.

Thirteen people were hospitalized in one of the units COVID-19 of the Hospital in Hull on Wednesday, including two to the intensive care unit.

Candle light vigil

A candle light vigil will also be held, Thursday evening, to pay tribute to the second attendant to the beneficiaries of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond to have lost their lives in less than a week. The man had received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19, but the virus would not be involved in his death.

The trade Union of workers of health and social services for the Outaouais region (STTSSSO-CSN) has made it known Wednesday that he is Patrick Péladeau, 56 years of age, who had thirty years of experience in the network. “It was a man devoted and appreciated by his work colleagues,” said the union in a press release.

The candle light vigil in his memory is scheduled for 20h, before the CHSLD Lionel-Émond.

“This second death occurred a few days apart is a concern, not to say terrorizing, the staff at the front line, day after day, night after night, against this virus,” said the STTSSSO-CSN.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *