The COVID-19 has 22 victims, to this day, in the Outaouais region.
June 3, 2020 11h53
Updated at 16.50
Two additional deaths are added to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river
For a second day in a row, two deaths caused by the COVID-19 were added Wednesday to the balance sheet of the pandemic in the region. It is once more a resident of the shelter and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.
These new deaths reported Wednesday bring to 22 the number of victims of the new coronavirus in the region.
The COVID-19 has now mowed the lives of 12 residents of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond. An attendant to the beneficiaries in the same center is also deceased, the last week, after having contracted the virus.
Alone, the outbreak within the LTCU in the Hull sector is therefore the source of 59% of the deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the region. As of Wednesday, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported 36 cases still active among the residents of the place.
Eight of the 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across quebec are in Ottawa. There are a total of 547 confirmed cases in the region since the beginning of the crisis. Of the lot, 93 are employees of the CISSSO. The vast majority of confirmed cases in Ottawa so far from the land of Gatineau.