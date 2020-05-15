Two assault armies in a few hours in Quebec city

May 15, 2020

Assault with a weapon occurred in the area of Vanier around 8: 30.

May 15, 2020 10h54

Updated at 11: 34

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Two assault with a weapon occurred in a few hours on the territory of Quebec city on Friday. Three people were injured and no suspect has been arrested for the moment.

Around 5.45 am, the police go to a residence on rue Saint-Vallier est, where three suspects entered by breaking in.

Four people were inside at the time of the facts, two of them were injured. The suspects then quickly fled.

The two people injured were transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries.

The canine unit, the investigators of the module, major crimes and forensic identification are involved in the search for suspects in the area and try to shed light on the events.

“The investigation will dismantle if there has been a theft, it is still investigating what could have been. They built a scene and talking with witnesses,” says the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), David Pelletier.

Three persons are introduced by breaking into a residence on rue Saint-Vallier est Friday morning.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Assault weapon

Later around 8: 30 am, a 911 call made reference to a victim with wounds to the weapon, it lay at the intersection of Monseigneur-Plessis and Wilfrid-Hamel.

The arrival of the emergency services, the victim aged twenty years, was transported to the hospital, no one was concern not for his life.

“For the moment, we can’t make the link between the two events, the survey will show if this is the case. Several witnesses are met,” says David Pelletier of the SPVQ.

A man and a woman are interrogated for their involvement in the case.

A stage is also erected by the police to this place.

A stage has been erected in the sector of Vanier, in order to shed light on the events that led to an assault weapon.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Le Soleil

