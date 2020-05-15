Two assault armies in a few hours in Quebec city
Assault with a weapon occurred in the area of Vanier around 8: 30.
May 15, 2020 10h54
Updated at 11: 34
Two assault with a weapon occurred in a few hours on the territory of Quebec city on Friday. Three people were injured and no suspect has been arrested for the moment.
Around 5.45 am, the police go to a residence on rue Saint-Vallier est, where three suspects entered by breaking in.
Four people were inside at the time of the facts, two of them were injured. The suspects then quickly fled.
The two people injured were transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries.
The canine unit, the investigators of the module, major crimes and forensic identification are involved in the search for suspects in the area and try to shed light on the events.
“The investigation will dismantle if there has been a theft, it is still investigating what could have been. They built a scene and talking with witnesses,” says the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), David Pelletier.