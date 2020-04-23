Two assault army to Quebec in a few hours: the arrested suspects
A 43 year old male was arrested Monday for assault with a weapon in Québec city, on the street Sapinière-Dorion Est.
April 13, 2020 14h13
Updated at 21h49
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Two assault with a weapon occurred on the territory of Quebec on Monday, in the space of a few hours. A 43 year old male and a 20 year-old woman have been arrested by the police. Two of the victims suffered injuries to the weapon.
The 43-year-old was first arrested shortly after 11: 30. A citizen had called 911 to report a armed individual in a residential building of the rue balsam Fir-Dorion Is.
The arrival of the patrol, a man of 49 had suffered serious injuries, he was transported to the hospital and would be out of danger.
The suspect had then fled, but was quickly intercepted by the agents of the Quebec city police (SPVQ) who proceeded to his arrest. The suspect will appear in court at the palace of justice shortly.
The investigators of the serious crimes of the module of the major crimes of the SPVQ in collaboration with the forensic Identification unit are responsible for the investigation.
A dog has also been called on the scene to find the murder weapon.
For any information regarding this event, the population can communicate with the police of Quebec at (418) 641-AGIR (2447), the information will be treated confidentially.
Special Collaboration Steve Jolicoeur
To 15: 45 p.m., a 21 year-old man contacted police after suffering injuries in the weapon. The assault occurred in a residential building of the Pine street East.
Arrived on site quickly, the agents have mastered the suspect 20-year-old seemed to be in crisis, it was conducted in a hospital to receive treatment appropriate to his condition.
The man was also transported in an ambulance, but it does concern not for his life.
The officers of the unit of serious crimes are responsible for the investigation, they will meet with the suspect when his or her condition will allow.
This incident has no link with the first intervention of the SPVQ.
A second armed attack occurred Monday, on the rue Pine street East.
Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur
Le Soleil