Two cases of COVID-19 in schools in the Mauricie region

May 21, 2020

École Saint-Paul to Trois-Rivières.

20 may 2020 10: 34

Updated at 19h52

Two cases of COVID-19 in schools in the Mauricie region

Brigitte Trahan

Le Nouvelliste

Three-Rivers — The Collège Marie-de-l’incarnation account first case of a COVID-19 in his students and a teacher at the preschool, primary school Saint-Paul, Trois-Rivières has also contracted the virus.

The director of public Health, Dr. Marie-Josée Godi, says that these two cases are “sporadic” and that there is not an outbreak, because it would then be necessary to both cases and more in a class with an epidemiologic link between the two, ” she says. “When one has two reported cases in a same class, it is considered that one has a hatch in this class and not in school,” she says. If it was to be several instances in several classes and that the infected individuals had a link, we could then consider that the school itself would be in a hatch, “but this is not the case at this time”, she says.

At CMI, the last presence of the pupil was on Friday, may 15, and at that moment, this student had no symptoms, says the director of the institution, Elizabeth Jordan.

The College works in close collaboration with the public Health. On Tuesday, the employees and the parents of the students who have been in contact with the infected person, received a letter from the public Health. The parents of all the students of the College and its staff have been informed of the situation. In the light of the information gathered by the public Health, it has been established that the risk is low since the College has implemented all the measures required by the authorities, says the director.

On the side of the primary school Saint-Paul, the situation was discovered Tuesday, and the health authorities were immediately notified, says a spokesperson for the Commission scolaire du Chemin-du-Roy, Anne-Marie Bellerose. The teacher was removed from her workplace.

It is the turn of the Collège Marie-de-l’incarnation to have a first case of COVID-19.

The president of the trade Union of education of Vieilles-Forges, Claudia’s Cousin, told the Nouvelliste that the teacher “has always worn the personal protective equipment (PPE) to the full (mask, visor and lab coat)”.

Ms. Cousin adds that “public Health has called the parents of the students. It considers the risk of contamination is low considering that all remained at a distance of two metres and that adults have always had the EAR.”

Therefore, “there is no reason currently to test children,” added Ms. Cousin.

On the side of the school Board, it was noted that the public Health has sent a letter to all those who were in contact with the infected person, including parents of students, telling them that the risk was deemed low.

According to Ms. Bellerose, the students were back in class Wednesday morning, but the school Board is pending the outcome of the part of the public Health, if suites there a.

“We will follow religiously what we tell the public Health,” says Ms. Bellerose, stating that since the beginning of the return to the classroom, the hygiene measures were followed to the letter in school. It also intends to make the MIC that keeps him as his health efforts.

With the identification of a case in two schools, the public Health is conducting an epidemiological investigation to identify contacts. “We will see if these contacts are at high or moderate risk,” she said.

“In the case of COVID-19, which has been determined for the assessment of risk, it is when one has a contact with a person and that this contact is at least two meters without any protection, and for more than 15 minutes,” she explains.

“If the interaction is made more than 2 metres and less than 15 minutes, and even more than 15 minutes, it is considered that the risk is low”, she explains. At school, children practice the social distancing, are always in the same room, do not share objects, and are always in the same group, so they have no interaction with other classes either. All of these factors mean that the risk is considered low, ” says the director of public Health.

The infected people must be placed in isolation for 14 days during which they will need to monitor their symptoms. “If, in the same class, it can be observed that there are other people who have symptoms, we will recommend them to get tested. If it is determined that there is outbreak, all students in this class will be screened, with the teachers also,” she said.

So, for the moment, there is no screening in the two schools, because it is of sporadic cases. “but we are going to monitor,” says Dr. Godi.

When asked what these two cases augur well for the eventual return to school in September, Dr. Godi says that he “should expect to live with the COVID-19”.

The director anticipates that there may be outbreaks in schools and all backgrounds” who are in the process of being reopened. “A lot of teaching was done in the whole of the population, many steps have been made to limit the spread. It is therefore important that all people keep in mind that there is a need to maintain vigilance,” she said.

Since may 11, a support unit has been deployed by the public Health for all school environments.

