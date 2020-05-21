Two cases of COVID-19 in schools in the Mauricie region
École Saint-Paul to Trois-Rivières.
Share
20 may 2020 10: 34
Updated at 19h52
Share
Two cases of COVID-19 in schools in the Mauricie region
Brigitte Trahan
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers — The Collège Marie-de-l’incarnation account first case of a COVID-19 in his students and a teacher at the preschool, primary school Saint-Paul, Trois-Rivières has also contracted the virus.
The director of public Health, Dr. Marie-Josée Godi, says that these two cases are “sporadic” and that there is not an outbreak, because it would then be necessary to both cases and more in a class with an epidemiologic link between the two, ” she says. “When one has two reported cases in a same class, it is considered that one has a hatch in this class and not in school,” she says. If it was to be several instances in several classes and that the infected individuals had a link, we could then consider that the school itself would be in a hatch, “but this is not the case at this time”, she says.
At CMI, the last presence of the pupil was on Friday, may 15, and at that moment, this student had no symptoms, says the director of the institution, Elizabeth Jordan.
The College works in close collaboration with the public Health. On Tuesday, the employees and the parents of the students who have been in contact with the infected person, received a letter from the public Health. The parents of all the students of the College and its staff have been informed of the situation. In the light of the information gathered by the public Health, it has been established that the risk is low since the College has implemented all the measures required by the authorities, says the director.
On the side of the primary school Saint-Paul, the situation was discovered Tuesday, and the health authorities were immediately notified, says a spokesperson for the Commission scolaire du Chemin-du-Roy, Anne-Marie Bellerose. The teacher was removed from her workplace.