Two children die in less than an hour to Quebec city
Two children died Wednesday night in Quebec city.
April 29, 2020
Updated on April 30, 2020 at 11: 05
Marc Allard
The Sun
Two children are dead in less than an hour Wednesday night, in Quebec city.
Towards 19h10, a report about a child of 6 years old which would have made a fall led to the Quebec city police (SPVQ) in a residence of the sector of the rue de Perpignan, avenue Trudelle in Charlesbourg.
Inanimate, the child was quickly taken care of by the police and the paramedics. “The child has been transferred to a hospital where his death has unfortunately been found,” informs David Pelletier, publicist for the SPVQ.
At least one adult was on the premises at the time of the tragedy, according to the SPVQ.
To 20h, a report about a child of five months in cardiopulmonary arrest has led police and paramedics to a home at the intersection of the avenue Claude Martin and the rue Samson, in the quartier Vanier. “Unfortunately, his death was recorded at the hospital,” says Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the SPVQ.
The investigators of the serious crimes of the SPVQ are investigation to clarify the circumstances of the two deaths, a routine procedure when a child loses his life. With Valérie Marcoux