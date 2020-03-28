Two days of treatment COVID-19 cost Odessa 25 thousand hryvnia
The inhabitant of Odessa by the name of Shahin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, told about the peculiarities of treatment of coronavirus infection in the Odessa city hospital for infectious diseases.
Now the patient is in an isolated chamber. According to him, the treatment costs him a round sum. Only two days later he bought medicine for 25 thousand hryvnia. The most expensive drug cost him 8 872 hryvnia per dose. The doctors promised to do two of these droppers. Infected COVID-19 says that the worst thing about this drug, not the cost and reaction to it.
“For your information, the price is not so scary as the drug itself. In short, it is a small excursion to the light and back. Now, however, I feel much better. The medicine has done its job. I protrusile, shook up and I’m like new,” writes Shaheen.
In addition, the drug the patient was prescribed a number of medications. How much will have to stay in the hospital and in what sum will manage the entire course of treatment Shahin does not know yet.
Yesterday one patient recorded a video in which he told how he had identified the coronavirus.
The publication associated with the first patient who was confirmed COVID-19 in Odessa. Maxim says he also offered the drug, similar to what has appointed Shahin. He consulted with a doctor from the United States and he warned him about the side effects, then Maxim declined drug. Now he is on treatment at home, in isolation. He was given two antibiotics. According to Maxim, the doctors he didn’t even call.