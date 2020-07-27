Doctors are sounding the alarm : a glaring lack of competent personnel likely to endanger the safety of the patients of the Auberge aux Trois Pignons.
Share
26 July 2020
Updated on July 27, 2020 at 7: 20 am
Share
Two doctors are sounding the alarm about the situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
“We are shaken, very disturbed by what we saw”, is launching two doctors about the current situation between the four walls of the private residence Auberge aux Trois Pignons in Quebec city. They are sounding the alarm : a glaring lack of competent staff may compromise patient safety.
The Auberge aux Trois Pignons has to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 from the 11 July. On Friday, we had 27 positive cases and six deaths.
The two doctors who have chosen to share the Sun and the alarming situation that has taken place there currently are struggling to find the words to express their fears. They have passed through many paths before you to speak on the public square.
“What I’ve seen in the last few days, it far exceeds what I could see in my professional life. Patients also vulnerable, cut off from their family… It’s the middle of the most dysfunctional in which we worked. The situation that we want to denounce is serious, they want things to change quickly”, say they.
At the beginning of the health crisis, Dr. Karyne Cordeau and a medical colleague volunteered to help the places of outbreak of the virus to take hold. They worked in the hot zones of three to four accommodation centres infected with the virus in the region of Quebec. The worst? By far, the Auberge aux Trois Pignons, this private residence in Beauport.
“We talk about cases of choking because the food trays were not checked, wounds that have become degraded, of poor management of diabetes, repeated falls that could have been avoided, stays on the ground for extended care, hygiene neglected. It lacks the arms to do it all, and the material of the residence is outdated. The good will of staff is not sufficient, the nursing staff must sometimes move between areas, hot and cold due to lack of time,” said Dr. Chalk.
In spite of everything, the medical care had not been affected.