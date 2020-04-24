Two films for the NFB in competition at Annecy
in <em>Me Barnabas</em>
April 15, 2020
Updated at 19h34
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Two short films from the national film Board (NFB), the Physics of the sadness of Theodore Ushev and Me, Barnabé, Jean-François Lévesque, will be part of the official competition of the Festival international du film d animation Annecy.
Of course, the prestigious festival, the equivalent of the Cannes of animation, will take place this year in a virtual way, from 15 to 30 June.
Ushev, Oscar-nominated in 2017, presents a short film that traces the life of a stranger browsing through his memories of his youth in Bulgaria, which bring us back to the melancholy and rootlessness growing that cripple its existence adult in Canada. His film has been collecting awards and nominations at the international since its release in 2019.
The physics of sorrow
NFB
For Lévesque, Me, Barnabas will be unveiled as a world first. The short focuses on the existential crisis and the spiritual quest of a man desperate : for one night of drunkenness to be a stormy one, he receives the visit of a strange, volatile, which forces him to reconsider his life.
The conduct of the event will be presented on the Festival’s website.