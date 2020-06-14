Two fugitives accused of murder during their escape from a prison in Victoria
June 13, 2020 19: 23
The canadian Press
LANGFORD, b.c.- Two inmates who escaped from a prison on Vancouver island have been accused of first-degree murder because they allegedly killed a man during their brief escape.
The royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) says that James Busch and Zachary Armitage are accused of having killed Martin Payne, aged 60, whose body was found in his home in the Victoria area on July 12 of last year.
On July 8, 2019, the police was alerted that two men had escaped from the institution to minimum-security William Head, near Victoria, and a policeman on leave, was spotted two days later, which led to the arrests.
It is only when Martin Payne had not shown up at work, and that the agents began the search that they have found his body a few days later.
A press release issued at the time noted that they were looking for the truck Ford F-150 red of the victim.
Anne Kelly, the commissioner of the correctional Service of Canada, has expressed its condolences to the family Payne in a press release and said take this situation very seriously, “including the fact that prisoners accused had escaped from our custody before this tragic crime.”
Anne Kelly stated that it had launched an inquiry into the means of preventing runaways and determine the measures required to prevent further breakouts in the future.
“It is a terrible tragedy and it is important that we learn the lessons of the runaways, and that we work to prevent them in the future. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our policies and practices are evidence-based and adapted to a changing environment”, one can read in a press release issued by correctional Service of Canada.
“I know that this is an extremely difficult period for the citizens of West Shore and, especially, of Metchosin. I know that Mr. Payne was a member beloved of the community, and I send you all my most sincere condolences following your loss,” said commissioner Kelly.
The press release indicates that the escapes from federal prisons are rare, and that the last escape at William Head took place in 2014 and before that in 2004.
The family of Martin Payne said in a press release issued by the RCMP that the victim was deeply loved by his small circle of loved ones, and that it continues, 11 months later, to mourn his loss.
“The man who was taken from us was a human being exceptionally mild and caring, whose love, support and encouragement were unfailing.”
The officer on leave who has spotted the two men walking his dog, a Great Dane, when one of the two escapees made a comment on the great size of the animal.
The police had said at the time that the RCMP officer had identified the men as James Busch and Zachary Armitage, and had then called 911, before the police conduct in the arrest of the two men.