Two girls found dead in Saint-Apollinaire
The Sûreté du Québec would have found the body lifeless of two girls in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.
11 July 2020 12h48
Updated at 13h59
Hélène Mocha
The Canadian Press
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — Two girls have been found dead, a few minutes apart Saturday in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, where searches were underway to find two children and their father.
“The police of the Sûreté du Québec have discovered a second person unresponsive in the wooded area of research, where we have been working for a few days. Currently, we have every reason to believe, that it is of the two girls,” said the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ, in a media scrum about 12: 45.
The sergente Mathieu did not want to specify in the immediate future if the children were still alive or not.
The Amber alert is lifted, but the father is always sought, so that we find ourselves in now with a manhunt.
“The important thing now, in the mobilization of the population, it is to be vigilant because we are actively looking at Martin Carpentier, who could be in the area of Saint-Agapit, Saint-Apollinaire. Any person which is aware this individual is asked to contact 911 immediately,” said the sergente Ann Mathieu.
Martin Carpentier, a man of 44 years of Lévis, as well as Romy Carpentier, aged 6, and Norah Carpentier, aged 11 years, were sought since Wednesday evening.