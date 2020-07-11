Two girls found dead in Saint-Apollinaire

The Sûreté du Québec would have found the body lifeless of two girls in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

11 July 2020 12h48

Updated at 13h59

Two girls found dead in Saint-Apollinaire

Hélène Mocha

The Canadian Press

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — Two girls have been found dead, a few minutes apart Saturday in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, where searches were underway to find two children and their father.

“The police of the Sûreté du Québec have discovered a second person unresponsive in the wooded area of research, where we have been working for a few days. Currently, we have every reason to believe, that it is of the two girls,” said the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ, in a media scrum about 12: 45.

The sergente Mathieu did not want to specify in the immediate future if the children were still alive or not.

The Amber alert is lifted, but the father is always sought, so that we find ourselves in now with a manhunt.

“The important thing now, in the mobilization of the population, it is to be vigilant because we are actively looking at Martin Carpentier, who could be in the area of Saint-Agapit, Saint-Apollinaire. Any person which is aware this individual is asked to contact 911 immediately,” said the sergente Ann Mathieu.

Martin Carpentier, a man of 44 years of Lévis, as well as Romy Carpentier, aged 6, and Norah Carpentier, aged 11 years, were sought since Wednesday evening.

Amber Alert

The third day of searches had resumed around 7: 00 Saturday morning in Saint-Apollinaire near Quebec, with reinforcements by air to the army, to find the trio, which was the subject of an Amber alert since Thursday.

It is not the outcome desired, as just a few hours earlier, of information and of the objects found suggested that Romy, Norah and their father were on the move.

The vehicle of Martin Carpentier was discovered Wednesday night, rugged, but without its occupants on highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire, where the research focused in the past three days, in a very wooded area dense located between the rank Bois Joly and the rue Veilleux.

“We talk about walkers, volunteers, structured, patrol equestrian arrived, and it also has a team of canines on the spot”, had pointed out Ann Mathieu early Saturday morning.

The on-site teams had raked the day before more than 150km in the forest, and road access to cottages, especially with the volunteer group Search and rescue Québec-métro (RSQM). Its spokesperson, Marie Cauchon, invited the people who showed up spontaneously on the spot, to contribute to research, to arrive well prepared, in particular because of the intense heat and ticks in the forest.

The wife of Martin Carpentier himself had launched an appeal Friday in a video released by the Sûreté du Québec on the social networks.

Cathy Gingras y implored his spouse to give his news.

“Martin, there is a concern, there has been no news of you since the accident. We wonder if you are correct, the girls, Romy, Norah… we want to know if they go well, if you you’re fine,” says Cathy Gingras, who is not the mother of the two children.

“Give us news, make us a sign, call your parents, no matter what. The important thing is that you you go well. The rest… fuck the rest, we just want to know that you are correct,” she added, a sob in the voice.

Even if the Amber alert is now lifted, the description of Martin Carpentier is always displayed on the web site of the Sûreté du Québec as well as on social networks.

Martin Carpentier, aged 44, was wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans. It weighs 59 kilograms (130 pounds) and measures 1,78 m (5 feet and 10 inches).

More details to come…

Romy and Norah Carpentier

Sun, Yan Doublet

Le Soleil

