Two girls in a critical condition after an assault army
The event took place on the rue Rousselot at 18: 18.
April 25, 2020 20h19
Michel Saba
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Two young girls aged about 4 and 8 years old have been seriously injured stabbed to death early Saturday evening in the area of Villeray, in Montreal. A third person is also fighting for his life.
The events occurred around 18: 10 in a housing of the rue Rousselot, close to the boulevard Crémazie, has been reported to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
A woman was arrested at the scene, said the agent, Julien Levesque, a spokesperson for the SPVM.
“We received a call tragic,” summed up Anthony Ortuso, a supervisor interventions to Urgences-Santé in an interview with The canadian Press.
In all, four people were transported by ambulance. “There are fears for the lives of three people,” he said.
A vehicle has been directed to a tertiary center specialized in traumatology, a other to a center with pediatric specialist and two people were transported to hospitals from the health network.
Investigators try to shed light on this event.
At the time of publication, both the police officers and the paramedics were waiting for a return of medical authorities as to the state of health of the victims.