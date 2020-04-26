Two girls in a critical condition following an assault in Villeray
The event took place on the rue Rousselot at 18: 18.
April 25, 2020
Updated April 26, 2020 at 13h23
Share
Two girls in a critical condition following an assault in Villeray
Michel Saba
The Canadian Press
Share
MONTREAL — Two young girls aged 5 and 11 years old were seriously injured stabbed to death early Saturday evening in the area of Villeray, in Montreal.
A third person suffered serious injuries and was struggling also for his life, although his condition is “relatively stable”, according to paramedics.
The events occurred around 18: 10 in a housing of the rue Rousselot, close to the boulevard Crémazie, has been reported to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
A woman 34 years of age was arrested on the scene by patrol officers, said the agent, Julien Levesque, a spokesperson for the SPVM.
“We received a call tragic,” summed up Anthony Ortuso, a supervisor interventions to Urgences-Santé in an interview with The canadian Press.
In all, four people were transported by ambulance. “There are fears for the lives of three people,” he said.
A vehicle has been directed to a tertiary center specialized in traumatology, a other to a center with pediatric specialist and two people were transported to hospitals from the health network.
The staff of Emergency Health “is in shock,” said Mr. Ortuso. “These are calls that leave traces for the rest of a career”, he added.
Investigators from the SPVM, and a technician in the forensic identification attempt to shine a light on this event.
The police were not in a position at the end of the evening to confirm the relationship between the two girls, as well as the link with the suspect.
At the time of publication, both the police officers and the paramedics were waiting for a return of medical authorities as to the state of health of the victims.