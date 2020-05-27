Two lawyers prestigious, join in the direction of the application COVI

Deux juristes prestigieuses se joignent à la direction de l’application COVI

The ex-justice Louise Arbour

May 26, 2020 8: 45 am

Updated 9h16

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – Two legal personalities of Quebec, the ex-judges Louise Arbour and Louise Otis, to join the mobile application project COVI, an initiative of artificial intelligence, recently launched to help fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Developed by the Institut québécois artificial intelligence (MILA), the application for smartphones allows you to collect and collate network information about other people, which, it is believed, will help to calculate the probability of being infected by the coronavirus. The Institute believes that the virtues of this application will facilitate the emergence of safe measures of social distancing by the authorities.

The initiative has, however, raised questions about the privacy of the people.

On this subject, COVI Canada is committed to ensuring that the data collected are never used for commercial purposes or sold to private companies. The data may not be collected for monitoring purposes; they will be stored in Canada and removed regularly, it promises to be.

Louise Arbour, who is the honorary president of COVI Canada, has acquired the conviction that the governance model has been built around the core values of accountability and transparency.

The ex-justice Louise Otis

Library The Sun

As Louise Otis, president of the board of directors, she adds that COVI Canada is proposing a technological solution that is open, accessible to all and which places the protection of the rights of the individual at the heart of its approach.

Louise Arbour has been a judge of the supreme Court of Canada from 1999 to 2004 and High Commissioner of United Nations for human rights from 2004 to 2008. She has also acted as chief prosecutor of the international criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the international criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Louise Otis was judge of the Quebec Court of appeal from 1993 to 2009 and was president of the administrative Tribunal of the OECD and the Court of appeal of the international Organization of the Francophonie (OIF). She is currently an assistant professor at the Faculty of law of McGill University, in Montreal.

MILA recently said to be in discussions with the government of Canada and several provincial and territorial governments in the country to allow the use of the application COVI in the coming weeks.

Le Soleil

