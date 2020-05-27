Two lawyers prestigious, join in the direction of the application COVI
The ex-justice Louise Arbour
Share
May 26, 2020 8: 45 am
Updated 9h16
Share
Two lawyers prestigious, join in the direction of the application COVI
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Two legal personalities of Quebec, the ex-judges Louise Arbour and Louise Otis, to join the mobile application project COVI, an initiative of artificial intelligence, recently launched to help fight the spread of the COVID-19.
Developed by the Institut québécois artificial intelligence (MILA), the application for smartphones allows you to collect and collate network information about other people, which, it is believed, will help to calculate the probability of being infected by the coronavirus. The Institute believes that the virtues of this application will facilitate the emergence of safe measures of social distancing by the authorities.
The initiative has, however, raised questions about the privacy of the people.
On this subject, COVI Canada is committed to ensuring that the data collected are never used for commercial purposes or sold to private companies. The data may not be collected for monitoring purposes; they will be stored in Canada and removed regularly, it promises to be.
Louise Arbour, who is the honorary president of COVI Canada, has acquired the conviction that the governance model has been built around the core values of accountability and transparency.
+