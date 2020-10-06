In the midst of the controversy over the use of taser pistols in the security forces, the mayors of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, and Vicente López, Jorge Macri, endorsed the incorporation of these paralyzing weapons for their community security agents .

Grindetti announced that he will seek to buy 30 taser pistols for agents in high traffic areas, for which he sent a project to the local Deliberative Council to authorize the acquisition of the equipment, in a decision that was agreed with his chief of staff and responsible of local Security, Diego Kravetz .

The initiative foresees that the taser pistols be used by Citizen Security agents of the municipality and local Police officers , “who will have specific functions in the Lanús station and high traffic areas,” reported a municipality statement.

Kravetz stated that “this technology has been used for more than 20 years in 107 countries of the world ” and mentioned, among them, “United States, Spain, France and United Kingdom”, so “it is a necessity that we continue to equip with better technology to local security forces and our municipal protection body. “

For his part, Jorge Macri praised the decision of his colleague from Together for Change and recalled that taser pistols “are a fundamental tool to reduce injuries in criminal situations , both for personnel and for third parties.”

“At Vicente López we are convinced that technology is an ally to provide greater security to all neighbors,” Macri said.

The use of taser pistols was once again in the eye of public debate after the murder of a federal police officer during an incident in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo . A large part of the Kirchnerist ruling party criticized its application in the security forces, while the opposition and some Buenos Aires officials, such as Minister Sergio Berni , demand its use in the police forces.