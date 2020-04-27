Two new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Because the plan is imminent. déconfinement in Quebec and the possible opening of areas that are less infected to the coming of the visitors of the cities most affected by the COVID-19, Yv Bonnier-Viger, director of public health in the Gaspé and the Islands, and his colleagues of the regions recommends “to maintain for as long as the control points”.
27 April 2020
Two new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reports two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the regional total to 165 since the start of the pandemic. The two new cases have a known origin, but they are not attached to the three main clusters of the region. For a twelfth day in a row, no deaths are reported in the peninsula and the archipelago in connection with the pandemic.
Five people are in addition to the healings, for a total of 59 and the Direction of the public health does not report any hospitalization extra. Two people are being treated in Rimouski, but not to the intensive care unit. The number of health workers affected remains to be 38 on Monday.
On the other hand, because of the plan’s impending déconfinement in Quebec and the possible opening of areas that are less infected to the coming of the visitors of the cities most affected by the COVID-19, Yv Bonnier-Viger, director of public health in the Gaspé and the Islands, and his colleagues of the regions recommends “to maintain for as long as possible control points”.
Without giving the date, it refers to the beginning of the summer and the coming of tourists. It combines the notion of “as long as possible” to a change in the rules, for tourism is limited at the campsite, for example.
The doctor states that the owners of secondary residences will be ideally subject to quarantine on arrival. On the other hand, it is necessary that quarantine adapts poorly to the reality of the visitors in the short stay.
“There is a risk assumed; that the people who come are likely to bring the virus,” he says. The doctor recalls that the déconfinement and the opening up of the regions will require the entire world to the need to take the same precautions, including the necessity for the people as symptomatic of a retreat, hand-washing and social distancing.